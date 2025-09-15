10 concert tours to see this upcoming fall

Summer is gone as quickly as it arrived, but that doesn’t mean all the fun has to end. There are still plenty of big-name musicians you can catch on tour this fall, right in time for pumpkin spice season.

Cheap Trick

Cheap Trick has been a mainstay in rock ‘n’ roll for over half a century, and unlike other bands of the period, it has consistently gone around the world touring. This will continue when the band begins its 2025 concert tour, with remaining tour dates spanning the United States and Asia. Cheap Trick is touring at the same time the band’s latest album, a complete collection of their work, is available to purchase. This album “compiles the band’s work under Epic Records between 1977 and 1990,” said Cheap Trick’s website, and is an accompaniment to the band’s tour. (through December)

Damiano David

Damiano David may not be a mainstream name yet, but his band surely is. David is the frontman for the Italian rock band Maneskin and will soon be headlining his first solo venture, the “Funny Little Fears” world tour. The globetrotting tour will support his solo LP of the same name and will consist of shows on five continents. David was forced to announce “upgrades on his massive 2025 global tour after tickets for the original dates were met with phenomenal demand with sellouts for numerous stops,” said antiMusic.com. (through December)

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

David Byrne

When it comes to rock legends, David Byrne is a big name, as the frontman for the band Talking Heads has become a musical icon. But he has also had a significant solo career, and he will be continuing this venture with his “Who is the Sky?” tour. The tour, in support of his recent studio album of the same name, will likely be a hit for fans of the artist, who has promised a big performance. The tour will feature an “ambitious new show blending visual art, storytelling and music into one compelling live performance,” said Rolling Stone Australia. (through November)

Dua Lipa

Get ready to be optimistic for Dua Lipa’s “Radical Optimism” tour, the latest outing from the global pop superstar. While Lipa’s tour is in support of her third LP of the same name, which came out last year, it’s only in 2025 that the dates really ramped up. For those looking to catch her in concert, Dua Lipa will be crisscrossing the United States, Central America and South America throughout the fall. She is rarely alone during these shows; Lipa notably brought out singer Mustafa at a recent show. (through October)

Garbage

Don’t be fooled by the name, because this band is anything but. Garbage has become one of the most recognizable groups out there and is currently out on their third concert tour in as many years with their “Happy Endings’ tour. The tour, which includes 29 dates in the United States and Canada, supports the band’s most recent studio album, “Let All That We Imagine Be The Light.” Get concert tickets while they’re hot. “If the truth be told, it is unlikely we will play many of the cities on this tour ever again,” the band said on Instagram. (through November)

Hozier

After you’re done taking him to church, you can stop by a concert venue for the next performance from Hozier. The Irish singer-songwriter is currently out on a 2025 tour that has taken him to numerous cities and often uses this opportunity to sing and speak about social justice issues. It also comes on the heels of his “Unreal Unearth” studio album from 2023, which also received its own supporting concert tour. Hozier has been flying high as a result and was also one of the featured artists at this summer’s Gov Ball festival. (through October)

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

John Legend

See all of John Legend as part of his “Get Lifted” tour, a celebration of his first-ever studio album. The debut LP was released at the end of 2004, and his concert series is an anniversary tour. The concert provides fans with an “unforgettable performance of the entire Get Lifted album — the album that introduced me to the world — plus a few favorites from my career that *all of you* know and love,” Legend said on Instagram. The tour features numerous cities and venues to choose from. (through December)

Keith Urban

There may not be a more iconic country music singer than Keith Urban, and now you have the chance to see him live as he embarks on his “High and Alive” world tour. The tour supports his 2024 studio album “High” and features a number of guest singers, including Chase Matthew and Alana Springsteen. “Playing live is what I live to do,” Urban said in a statement, per Billboard. “Lots of hits, new songs, things we won't even think about until we’re onstage — and loads of guitar. We’re gonna make this tour the best night of your life!” (through October)

Tate McRae

Tate McRae has become a bona fide Canadian pop superstar, with throngs of fans lining up to see her in concert. The latest opportunity to do so comes with McRae’s “Miss Possessive” tour, which began earlier this year and consists of an 83-venue set. The tour supports McRae’s third LP, “So Close to What.” Coming just two years after McRae’s second studio album, “Think Later,” made her a mainstream name, this latest tour saw her bring down the house at iconic venues like Madison Square Garden. (through November)

Twenty One Pilots

If good things come in pairs, Twenty One Pilots definitely fit the description. The musical duo has embarked on their “Clancy World Tour: Breach” endeavor, a globe-spanning tour supporting their prior two LPs: “Clancy” and “Breach,” released in 2024 and 2025, respectively. From Europe to the United States to Australia, the musicians, best known for their hit single “Stressed Out,” will bring their Grammy Award-winning performance to venues around the world. The band has also released a series of videos about the tour on its YouTube channel. (through October)