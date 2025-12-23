Let these comedians help you laugh your way through winter
Get some laughs from Nate Bargatze, Josh Johnson and more
This year has brought its fair share of gloomy news headlines, so it’s no surprise that people might be needing a solid laugh. As the calendar transitions to 2026, you can check out some of the most popular comedians starring in a series of winter stand-up tours.
Nate Bargatze
Nate Bargatze started his career with gigs from Second City to Comedy Central but has seen a stratospheric rise these past few years — so much that he is 2025’s highest-grossing comedian. If you want to snag tickets to his live show, you’re in luck because the deadpan comedian will be embarking on his “Big Dumb Eyes” world tour starting in 2026. The tour will take him across the United States and Canada and showcase a “great storyteller and all-around nice guy,” said The Times. (through August 2026)
Hannah Berner
Hannah Berner is yet another person on the list of comedians who transitioned from reality television to stand-up. The comedian, who got her start on the Bravo show “Summer House,” has become a recognizable name thanks to her “We Ride at Dawn” Netflix special and two popular podcasts.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Berner will be performing stand-up shows in the United States and Canada starting next year; her tour comes as she has “made herself ubiquitous in the internet ecosystem, disarming viewers with her unfiltered humor and confessions,” said The New York Times. (through March 2026)
Chelsea Handler
Chelsea Handler has been a mainstay on the comedy stage for years and has worn other hats as an actress, writer and onetime talk show host. People who want to catch her raunchy brand of humor can get tickets to her “High and Mighty” tour, which starts in February and crisscrosses the United States. The tour comes on the heels of Handler’s last stand-up special on Netflix, “Chelsea Handler: The Feeling,” which was described by Decider as “unlike anything else she’s done,” with “wild escapades involving booze, drugs and sexual encounters.” (through June 2026)
Josh Johnson
While Josh Johnson first made a name for himself as a staff writer on “The Daily Show,” his stand-up has established him as one of the best comedians working today. Johnson is mostly known for the YouTube recordings of his stand-up shows, which feature him putting a humorous twist on news that is often just days old.
His shows have been so well-received that he is now the “funniest guy on the internet,” said Wired. If you want to see one of these shows live, Johnson will be touring in several cities next year. (through May 2026)
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Anjelah Johnson-Reyes
Anjelah Johnson-Reyes has had one of the more unconventional paths to comedy, getting her start as an NFL cheerleader before embarking on her stand-up career. But this was a wise choice, as Johnson-Reyes’ comedy is “nothing short of legendary and energetic, and she’s guaranteed to put on an amazing show,” said Vegas.com.
Johnson-Reyes often works her Latin American heritage into her stand-up but is just as recognizable for her roles on the sketch show “MadTV,” including as the rude fast food worker Bon Qui Qui. Johnson-Reyes will be touring across the U.S. soon. (through April 2026)
Carlos Mencia
If you were a fan of Comedy Central’s “Mind of Mencia,” then don’t miss your chance to catch the star of the show, Carlos Mencia, when he begins touring. Though the actor has had his fair share of controversial jokes, he remains a recognizable face in“ the stand-up comedy scene.
Mencia is “absolutely hilarious," said Boston Theater, with a “common-sense approach that makes his comedy incredibly relatable.” The comedian will be heading back on tour this month in cities across the United States. (through April 2026)
Nimish Patel
Nimish Patel made comedy history in 2017 when he became the first Indian American to be hired as a writer on “Saturday Night Live.” Despite working for the show for only one season, Patel made his mark and has appeared on nationally televised shows as well as written material for the 2017 White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Over the last few years Patel has become an up-and-coming name in the stand-up world, and if you want to catch his act, he will be touring the U.S. starting next year. (through May 2026)
Katt Williams
This is a man who needs no introduction: Katt Williams has been entertaining people on-and-off screen for years. His film debut in the 2002 comedy “Friday After Next” endeared him to fans, and he could be seen as a recurring guest on the sketch comedy show “Wild ’N Out” for years.
But he has become just as famous for his stand-up comedy specials and his live performances. Williams will be hitting the road again for his “The Golden Age” tour. This comes just months after Williams finished his last “Heaven on Earth” tour in fall 2025. (through May 2026)
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
A January deadline could bring the pain all over again
Today’s Big Question A January deadline could bring the pain all over again
-
Political cartoons for December 23
Cartoons Tuesday's political cartoons include an eye on CBS, cracking the middle class, and Donald Trump's name on everything
-
Is Keir Starmer being hoodwinked by China?
Today's Big Question PM’s attempt to separate politics and security from trade and business is ‘naïve’
-
The 8 best drama movies of 2025
the week recommends Nuclear war, dictatorship and the summer of 2020 highlight the most important and memorable films of 2025
-
The best books of 2025
The Week Recommends A deep dive into the site of a mass shooting, a new release from the author of ‘Atonement’ and more
-
The best music of 2025
The Week Recommends These were some of the finest releases of the past year
-
Man vs Baby: Rowan Atkinson stars in an accidental adoption comedy
Talking Point Sequel to Man vs Bee is ‘nauseatingly schmaltzy’
-
The 8 best comedy series of 2025
the week recommends From quarterlife crises to Hollywood satires, these were the funniest shows of 2025
-
8 touring theater productions to see this winter, all across the United States
the week recommends New shows and reconsidered productions are on the move
-
Rob Reiner, wife dead in ‘apparent homicide’
speed read The Reiners, found in their Los Angeles home, ‘had injuries consistent with being stabbed’
-
10 upcoming albums to stream during the winter chill
The Week Recommends As the calendar turns to 2026, check out some new music from your favorite artists