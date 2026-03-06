The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind: a ‘life-affirming’ drama

‘Rousing songs’ of this musical celebrate William Kamkwamba’s ‘remarkable feat, the power of dreams and the value of knowledge’

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind
Kamkwamba’s story has been told before, in the book, in Chiwetel Ejiofor’s 2019 film and in a much-watched Ted Talk
(Image credit: Tyler Fayose)

The RSC’s “inspiring” new musical is based on William Kamkwamba’s bestselling memoir, which recounts how – as a boy in Malawi – he built a wind turbine to save his village from drought.

A bookish teenager who defied philistinism at home and at school, William has shades of Roald Dahl’s “Matilda”, and even of “Billy Elliot”, said Dominic Cavendish in The Telegraph.

But “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind” is an understated show, “earthier and simpler” than those mega-hits. In the first half, it gets a bit bogged down, as our “sweet-natured” hero ploughs on with his project – tinkering with transistors and marvelling at the workings of bicycle dynamos – despite the scoffing of his family and the taunts of his peers.



And while the music features “superb percussion”, there are rather too many unmemorable numbers. This is “life-affirming” drama, “but it does not get you in the gut, or squeeze the heart”.

