Arcadia: Tom Stoppard’s ‘masterpiece’ makes a ‘triumphant’ return

Carrie Cracknell’s revival at the Old Vic ‘grips like a thriller’

By
published
Old Vic Arcadia performance
Isis Hainsworth places Thomasina, a precocious teenager who, in 1809, is ‘buzzing with life, passion and intellectual brilliance’ (Image credit: Manuel Harlan)

Tom Stoppard’s “teemingly intelligent” and “breezily witty” 1993 play “Arcadia” is often seen as his finest, said Nick Curtis in The London Standard. Unfolding in two separate timelines – 1809 and the 1990s – in the same room in a stately home in Derbyshire, it’s a “meditation on love, death and mathematics” that also encompasses poetry, landscape design, sex and more. Indeed, “Arcadia” “packs in more challenging matter than most writers would attempt in a lifetime” – but has the “seeming effortlessness of pure entertainment”.

What a shame Stoppard, who died in November aged 88, didn’t live to see its “triumphant return”, said Dominic Cavendish in The Telegraph. Carrie Cracknell’s production is presented in the round, beneath two elliptical lighting rigs that suggest planets in orbit. This creates a sense of “magnified scrutiny” that “grips like a thriller”. It’s a “must-see” production of a “masterpiece”.

