A first-timer's guide to London's go-to neighborhoods
Roam the museums in Kensington, and eat your way through Hackney
London is many things — a cultural hub, an economic center, a city shaped by both its history and modern innovations. A monolith it is not. Each one of its 32 boroughs, or neighborhoods, has its own distinct feel and flair. Getting to know at least some of them and what they have to offer is key for any visitor, especially a first-timer. Start with these six classic London zones, filled with iconic attractions and hidden surprises.
Hackney: paradise for food lovers
With its "hipster hot spots" like Hoxton, Shoreditch and Dalston, Hackney is where "new things start in London," Afar said. Most any kind of cuisine at every price point is available, with chefs "innovating in all corners of the borough." Facing Heaven could be the poster child for the movement. At this "neon-lit" Szechuan establishment, "inventive" vegan dishes like chile-oil sundaes and "haute sandwiches" are inspired by McDonald's. There is also a "slew" of Michelin-starred restaurants, including Brat, named not in honor of Charli XCX but rather the Old English word for turbot (you can order a charcoal-grilled version for the table).
Hampstead: wide open spaces
In this charming section of Camden, the "undisputed highlight" of the area is Hampstead Heath, Condé Nast Traveler said, a 790-acre expanse of woodland, fields, meadows and three open-air swimming ponds. The view from Parliament Hill is "to die for," with the "whole of London's skyline" rising up, and nearby Parliament Hill Lido serves "fabulous coffee and wonderful falafels." London is filled with parks, but the "truly beautiful" Hampstead Heath is a singular treat.
Kensington and Chelsea: options for everyone
With its museums, music venues, gardens and palace, Kensington is "undoubtedly" one of London's "most fascinating spots," Secret London said. Standouts include the Victoria and Albert Museum, Natural History Museum, Science Museum and the "spectacular" Royal Albert Hall, a "treasured" concert space. The Kyoto Garden, home to several resident peacocks, provides lovely photo opportunities, as does the Churchill Arms, a pretty pub "almost completely hidden by an avalanche of flowers." Just around the corner is Kensington Palace, one of London's "most palpable tourist attractions."
Mayfair: the lap of luxury
Mayfair is a "posh" destination in Westminster for upscale shopping and dining, Fodors said, a neighborhood filled with "gorgeous Georgian townhouses and glamorous boutiques." Check out the latest exhibitions at the Royal Academy of Arts before heading to the legendary Selfridges to discover new designers, Savile Row to find a bespoke suit and Fortnum & Mason to pick up tea and jams. Dinner should be spent at the art-filled Mount St. Restaurant, where classic British fare like the omelette Arnold Bennett is given a modern spin. You cannot go wrong with the rich lobster pie for two, a beauty of a dish topped with a perfectly flaky crust that is deftly portioned and plated at the table.
Soho: where the fun never ends
Soho is a "pulsing, boozy district at the very heart of town," Afar said, and visitors who are "happy to be kept up late" should make this section of Westminster their first stop. It feels like "London in miniature," with "every kind of restaurant crammed into a maze of historic streets and alleyways." This might be the "best place to get a drink in the city," but there is more to do than just grab a pint or a Pimm's Cup. Plan a night out at the Soho Theatre, which hosts several shows a night featuring some of Britain's "best stand-up, sketch and theater performers."
Southwark: history by the riverside
On the south bank of the River Thames is Southwark, the place where "for centuries" Londoners went to "escape the rules and decency of the city and let their hair down," travel writer Rick Steves said. You can spot glimpses of yore around every corner, like the historic Borough Market with its "fun carnival atmosphere" and "fantastic stall food," and the Clink Prison Museum, which until 1780 was where "law-abiding citizens threw Southwark troublemakers." Southwark is also home to the Tower Bridge, Shakespeare's Globe, The Shard and the Tate Modern, its galleries filled with "mind-bending 20th-century art."
Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
