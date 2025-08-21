7 travel fragrances that let you smell good on the go
Spritz away!
Having a signature scent that only gets used while on vacation adds an extra layer of delight to every trip. These seven fragrances come in travel sizes that fit easily into any toiletry bag and will keep you feeling fresh on even the busiest of days.
Byredo Mojave Ghost roll-on perfumed oil
Mojave Ghost captures the essence of the vast desert, bottling it up in a sleek glass vial. Musky ambrette and "slightly sweet" naseberry make for an "enticing combination," said InStyle, and magnolia and violet "uplift the scent" further. This union of floral and wood notes makes Mojave Ghost an "excellent" selection for those seeking a "totally unique calling card." ($78, £65, Selfridges)
Ellis Brooklyn Salt eau de parfum
A spray or two of Salt will leave you feeling beachy keen. The "airy" fragrance smells salty "in the best sense," said Harper's Bazaar, with "whiffs" of Tahitian tiare, ylang-ylang and ambergris providing a "tinge of Tropicana." Salt is made for summer, but is understated enough to "enjoy year-round." ($33, £24, Sephora)
Glossier You eau de parfum
This one's personal. You is a skin-scent enhancer, so it "smells a bit different on everyone," said Who What Wear UK. The notes of pink pepper, iris and musky ambrox and ambrette seeds come together to make the "perfect" fragrance for everyday wear. ($32, £24, Glossier)
Kayali Yum Boujee Marshmallow eau de parfum intense
Please try not to take a bite out of the bottle. Yum Boujee Marshmallow's "juicy" notes of strawberry, pink marshmallow, coconut and whipped vanilla combine for a scent that leaves you smelling "as sweet as you feel," said Nylon. ($29, £22, Sephora)
Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club eau de toilette
All of Maison Margiela's "expertly crafted" Replica perfumes are "inspired by a specific time and place," said Cosmopolitan, and "warm and spicy" Jazz Club takes it back to Brooklyn 2013 and the "classiest night out you could ever experience." This irresistible mix of rum, tobacco leaf, pink peppercorn and vanilla notes comes together to create a "strong, smoky potion." ($36, £27, Sephora)
Merit Retrospect l'extrait de parfum
Retrospect is Merit's first foray into the fragrance world, and they hit the mark. Key notes of bergamot, pear, jasmine, vanilla and rosemary make this fruity-floral-gourmand mix "completely different" from other offerings and "endlessly wearable," said Elle. ($34, £25, Merit)
Yves Saint Laurent Libre eau de parfum
This "deep and complex" fragrance beautifully blends lavender and orange blossom, said The Independent. The result is a "botanical" and "warm" scent that transitions well from day to night. It also endures — expect about three spritzes to last at least eight hours. ($37, £27, Ulta)
