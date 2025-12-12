10 upcoming albums to stream during the winter chill

The new year is mere weeks away, and while the weather outside may be frightful, there is plenty of new music that isn’t. Check out some fresh albums from your favorite artists this winter.

Rosalía, ‘Lux’

ROSALÍA - Berghain (Official Video) feat. Björk & Yves Tumor - YouTube Watch On

Spanish singer Rosalía has made a name for herself by performing music in a variety of genres from pop to folk. Now the popular artist is back with her fourth studio album, “Lux,” marking her second LP in three years following the success of 2022’s highly acclaimed “Motomami.” The album features guest appearances from a number of notable artists including famed Icelandic singer Bjork. The new album is a “heartfelt offering of avant-garde classical pop that roars through genre, romance and religion,” said Pitchfork in its review. (out now)

Orville Peck, ‘Appaloosa’

Orville Peck - Drift Away (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Orville Peck is known for often wearing a mask in public, but his fans aren’t hiding their excitement about his new EP, “Appaloosa,” which comes a year after Peck released his third studio album, “Stampede.” The country rock singer, whose deep voice and booming vocals put him on the map, wants people to hear the “other side of country that is a more traditional, referenced type of country that’s more about the songwriting,” Peck told Billboard, saying it is “more open culturally to anyone who wants to express themselves in that.” (out now)

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Jessie J, ‘Don’t Tease Me With a Good Time’

Jessie J - I'll Never Know Why (Official) - YouTube Watch On

One of the most prominent English pop singers of the last 15 years, Jessie J is coming out of a health-related hiatus to release her sixth studio album, “Don’t Tease Me With a Good Time.” The album, Jessie J’s first since a Christmas LP released in 2018, was made “over five years as she worked through both the joy and pain in her life,” said Riff magazine. She “brought her sound back to basics, away from the pomp of past hits like ‘Bang Bang,’ reuniting with her original management team and opting to self-release her music.” (out now)

Jeremy Allen White, ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)’

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere | “Born In The USA” by Jeremy Allen White - YouTube Watch On

Critics were abuzz about Jeremy Allen White’s performance as the legendary Bruce Springsteen in 20th Century Studios’ “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.” The film depicts Springsteen’s struggles to pen his 1982 album “Nebraska” and features original covers from White. Now, fans of the film can grab the official soundtrack as an LP, which contains “12 new recordings by Jeremy Allen White and the cast of the critically acclaimed film,” said the official Bruce Springsteen website. This includes iconic Springsteen songs such as “Born in the USA,” “Atlantic City” and “Reason to Believe.” (out now)

Sam Fender, ‘People Watching (Deluxe Edition)’

Sam Fender & Elton John - Talk to You (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

Sam Fender’s third studio album, “People Watching,” was originally released in February 2025, but there is good news for fans: The English musician is releasing an updated version of the LP that includes eight new tracks. The new songs will include collaborations with another rising star, singer Olivia Dean, as well as a new single, “Talk to You,” which will feature the icon Elton John. These songs “weren’t included in the lineup of the first record but deserved to be out there,” Fender said on Instagram. (out now)

Pink Floyd, ‘Wish You Were Here 50’

Wish You Were Here - YouTube Watch On

Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here” is often considered one of the greatest albums of all time, and it remains popular half a century after its release. Now, fans of the legendary group can revisit the LP with “Wish You Were Here 50,” which “gives fans an exciting new perspective into one of Pink Floyd’s most iconic and best-loved records,” said the band’s website. The 50th anniversary album “features the original album plus two discs of studio rarities including previously unreleased alternate versions and demos presenting Pink Floyd’s eighth studio album in a brand-new way.” (out now)

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Zach Bryan, ‘With Heaven on Top’

Country star Zach Bryan released a live album one year ago, and now he is following that up by dropping a new EP, “With Heaven on Top.” The offering is “expected to include previously hinted tracks like ‘In Dreams’ and ‘Plastic Cigarette,’” said Country Central. It also seems to mark a big moment in the singer’s career, as Bryan has “previously billed this project as his ‘final major label album.’” However, he has since renewed his most recent contract, meaning it “would seem that he still has a few more records left in him.” The project’s eponymous single is out now. (Jan. 9)

Geologist, ‘Can I Get a Pack of Camel Lights?’

Geologist "Tonic" (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Despite his name, Geologist doesn’t play rock music, but rather has become known as a member of the experimental pop group Animal Collective. Now, Geologist, whose real name is Brian Weitz, is getting ready to drop “Can I Get a Pack of Camel Lights?,” which is set to be his first solo LP. The studio album is the “first step into a rippling songscape in which his hurdy-gurdy gives and takes multiple forms, an epic electro-acoustic textile of many colors,” said the band’s website. A single from the album, “Tonic,” is out now. (Jan. 30)

Mandy, Indiana, ‘Urgh’

Mandy, Indiana - Magazine (Official Visualiser) - YouTube Watch On

Head to the Hoosier State with Mandy, Indiana’s upcoming second studio album, “Urgh.” The English-French rock band, whose name is a play on the city of Gary, Indiana, is releasing this album three years after their debut LP, “I’ve Seen a Way,” burst onto the scene with positive reviews. The album will also feature a “primal, screaming call for retribution” from vocalist Valentine Caulfield about a prior sexual assault, part of an effort to “channel my anger into something productive,” Caulfield said in a statement. A single from the album, “Magazine,” is out now. (Feb. 6)

Charlie XCX, ‘Wuthering Heights’

Charli xcx - Chains of Love (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Charlie XCX helped everyone have a Brat summer with her 2024 album, and now the pop superstar is getting ready to hit the music world again with her LP “Wuthering Heights.” The album is the official soundtrack for the upcoming film of the same name starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. The LP comes as Charlie XCX has “been in a state of overwhelming creativity of late, so much so that I feel like I’m running on the spot in a dream,” the singer wrote on Substack. A single from the album, “Chains of Love,” is out now. (Feb. 13)