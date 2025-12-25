7 recipes that meet you wherever you are during winter
Low-key January and decadent holiday eating are all accounted for
Winter requires the very most from your home cooking. Whether hosting a holiday hoo-ha or recovering from the gluttony of said gatherings, you are bound to eat a pendulum-swinging variety of dishes over the coming months. These recipes aim to solve your needs, from December through February.
Creamy Giardiniera Dip
Dips are the king, queen and court jester of any holiday gathering. They’re somehow both regal and cheeky crowd-pleasers. For this lush giardiniera dip, mix together sour cream, cream cheese, Parmesan and a bunch of chopped giardiniera, that jarred, zippy Italian pickle of cauliflower, celery and peppers. Bust out the chips, and keep the Champagne flowing.
Dutch Baby
There may be no more simple showstopper of a brunch dish than a proper Dutch baby. The way it puffs and burnishes as it bakes in the skillet. The way you garnish it as you like, then serve the entire thing in the same skillet you cooked it in. This recipe gilds the finished Dutch baby with powdered sugar and lemon — along with optional jam and walnuts. Choose your preferred fillip.
Hoppin’ John with Turnips and Turnip Greens
We all could use a little luck each New Year’s Day — even more so after 2025. Black-eyed peas and rice, aka hoppin’ John, is a New Year’s staple in some parts of the American South. Todd Richards’ version stars the obligatory ham hock but is loaded with so much flavor that the hock can be omitted without the dish missing a flavor beat.
Kimchi and Ketchup Fried Rice
Once you start being accustomed to cooking fried rice, there is a roteness to the move. You will generally reach for the same aromatics and additions, whether those be ginger and egg, or ham and green onions. It is then a treat to quiver the familiar, and this fried rice remains simple to execute. But the addition of both ketchup and kimchi takes the dish in a new direction. Unless, of course, you were always adding those all along.
Perfect Poached Eggs
So simple as to barely be a recipe, Mei Lin’s game-changing technique for poached eggs guarantees intact whites and runny yolks. You simply combine two parts water to one part vinegar. Then, about 30 minutes before you’re going to serve your eggs, crack however many eggs you are going to cook into the water-vinegar bath. The outside of the eggs essentially cure, tightening the whites. When you poach the eggs, the whites don’t spread into wandering filaments. Brunch, you’re welcome.
Totchos (Tater Tot Nachos)
Nachos are superb; totchos are just a whole other delight unto themselves. A simple made-from-scratch cheese sauce drapes the tots. Underneath and on top is a charred-tomato salsa, bits of chorizo and lots of green and red onion. Make it for a party or for a comforting night in.
Vegan Chili
During winter, there is reassurance knowing there is a big pot of fortification waiting in the fridge whenever a need strikes. Chili is forever a correct answer, all the more when it is a meat-free variation loaded with kidney beans, the sweet musk of cumin and the hearty addition of bulgur.
Scott Hocker is an award-winning freelance writer and editor at The Week Digital. He has written food, travel, culture and lifestyle stories for local, national and international publications for more than 20 years. Scott also has more than 15 years of experience creating, implementing and managing content initiatives while working across departments to grow companies. His most recent editorial post was as editor-in-chief of Liquor.com. Previously, he was the editor-in-chief of Tasting Table and a senior editor at San Francisco magazine.
