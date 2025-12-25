7 hot cocktails to warm you across all of winter

This season’s collection of winter cocktails is hot, hot, hot! Whether you’re eyeing a soothing nonalcoholic gut-filler or a sharp toddy variation with Irish whiskey and apple syrup, these warm drinks are the bouncy blanket for the months ahead.

Barraquito

The beautiful hues of a well-made barraquito (Image credit: Mónica R. Goya)

The barraquito is a visual stunner, with layers of condensed milk, yellow Licor 43, frothed milk and espresso assembling into an striated, earthtoned sequence. The drink from Spain’s Canary Islands is a “midmorning pick-me-up, a post-meal ritual and an intergenerational tradition,” said the beverage publication Punch.

Francophile

Mulled wine is always a fine, warming answer (Image credit: Tim Nusog)

Spices do wonders for wine during the coldest months. The Francophile’s way with mulled wine includes cinnamon simple syrup for sweetening and Calvados, the apple brandy, for a stout complement. An apple slice and cinnamon stick as garnishes remind you exactly what’s afoot in this gladdening cocktail.

Hot Tiger’s Milk

This is Your Next Holiday Tradition: Hot Tiger's Milk - YouTube Watch On

Like some hybrid of a hot buttered rum and a piña colada, Hot Tiger’s Milk is rich and coconutty. It’s an old recipe, dating back to the 1800s. You wouldn’t want more than one, what with its rich coconut cream base and addition of evaporated milk when you build the drink in your mug. But you’re going to want to finish each drop of the one you do drink.

Moneygun Hot Toddy

The splendor and power of a toddy with rum and black tea (Image credit: Ted Cavanaugh)

Whiskey, step away from the toddy: Rum and cognac are stepping in for today’s performance. In the Moneygun Hot Toddy , named after the Chicago bar, a touch of fresh ginger, Darjeeling tea, cloves, lemon juice and honey are the supporting players that give this lively toddy a strong, welcoming point of view.

Peanut atole

Like peanutty cornbread in a mug (Image credit: Vicky Wasik)

Atole is a hot, agreeable Mexican drink, nonalcoholic by nature. The base is nearly always made with corn. This variation employs that prototypical corn base but adds a slap of natural peanut butter for a welcome touch of richness. If Goldilocks really knew what was up, this would be her porridge of choice.

The Queen of Cups

Rich with brown butter and sweet with apple syrup (Image credit: Neal Santos)

Hazelnut brown butter, spiced apple syrup, Irish whiskey: Thirsty yet? Not the kind of cocktail that one can throw together during a somnambulic moment, The Queen of Cups requires advance thinking to make the brown butter and apple syrup. Once those elements are prepared, though, you simply assemble. At that point, you can indeed make it in your sleep.

Verte Chaud

The Best Winter Drink You Never Heard Of! - YouTube Watch On

Hot chocolate is spiked with green Chartreuse in the simple, thrilling Verte Chaud . Imagine packing a thermos with this effortless cocktail. Anyone you share it with will thank you, profusely. Or just keep it all for yourself. You deserve it.