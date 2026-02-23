Bib Gourmand restaurants for fine dining on a budget

For those who want to eat well without spending a fortune, here’s a selection of restaurants newly awarded a Bib Gourmand (given to establishments offering excellent, good-value cooking) in the 2026 Michelin Guide. Prices are between £25pp and £50pp for three courses.

The Clarence

At this “likeable neighbourhood spot” from the team behind the popular Cail Bruich, there’s a “generosity in the portions and pricing”. That’s especially true if you choose the set menu, which offers three courses for £29. The chefs use “prime Scottish product” – seasonal girolles, “super-fresh Loch Fyne mackerel”, Barnsley chop – and make ample use of the charcoal grill. Excellent service “adds to the appeal”.

168 Hyndland Road, Glasgow

Norman’s Neighbourhood Kitchen

If you “find yourself near Huddersfield”, then a diversion to this “wonderful” bistro is a must. Named after the owner’s dog – and his grandfather – it offers great-value sharing plates in a rustic setting. The menu roams the globe (with Japanese and Indian influences), but local fare features too, as in a dish of pig’s cheek glazed in “cult” Sheffield condiment Henderson’s Relish.

22A North Road, Kirkburton, West Yorkshire

The Yurt at Nicholsons

Lunch in this “lovely yurt” – fashioned from upcycled materials – is certainly “a little different”. But it’s an experience that will make you smile. Located at Nicholsons nursery, where some of the ingredients are grown, it offers generously sized, Mediterranean-inspired dishes packed with “bold, natural flavours” – cider-cured Chalk-Stream trout with crab bisque is a “wonderful example” – as well as “bright and breezy” service.

The Park, North Aston, Oxfordshire

Post

“Straightforward is the name of the game” at this “delightful bottle shop and bistro” close to the River Severn. The concise menu – which is chalked up each day on a blackboard – uses produce from the restaurant’s nearby smallholding. Dishes might include homemade pappardelle with braised ox cheek ragù and salt-baked celeriac with hazelnut cream and black grapes. On Sundays, there’s a sharing set menu offering three courses for £35pp.

Horwood House, High St, Newnham, Gloucestershire

Ssam Ssam

This family-operated Korean restaurant is “run with palpable pride”. Some tables have their own BBQ, allowing you to grill the sensibly priced meat, such as spicy pork belly or Wagyu ox tongue. At the standard tables, “bansang” dishes – consisting of a main component such as grilled mackerel along with three sides and “top-drawer kimchi” – are “surefire winners”.

149 Merton Road, London SW19

Counter Culture

This “lively restaurant” – inspired by the “pintxos” bars of San Sebastián – offers “terrific Spain-meets-Cornwall cooking”. Local seafood is the “bedrock” of many dishes, as in Cornish monkfish tail with cavolo nero, salsify and anchovy jus. For those who want a drink and a quick bite, there are cocktails and delicious snacks, including smoked eel with apple and cauliflower, and smoked cheese “croqueta”.

4 Beach Parade, Newquay, Cornwall