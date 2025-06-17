While it may seem "hard to believe", Caribbean food has only been "readily available" in Britain's capital since the 1960s, said The Infatuation. But Londoners have more than made up for lost time since then.

Spreading out from historically Black British areas like Brixton, Hackney and Notting Hill, Caribbean people and those with West Indian heritage have continued to share their cooking culture with millions.

The "kaleidoscope" of flavours from Jamaica, Trinidad, Grenada and Guyana is often enriched with Indonesian, Amerindian, European and West African influences, food writer Riaz Phillips told Condé Nast Traveller – so that, wherever you are from, Caribbean food "has some flavour you can directly relate to". Here are some of the best spots in London for Caribbean cuisine.

Marvee's Food Shop, Ladbroke Grove

Dark rum and raisin glazed pork belly at Marvee's Food Shop (Image credit: Marvee's Food Shop)

Walk into Marvee's Food Shop and you're transported back in time to a 1970s British-Caribbean living room, with brightly patterned wallpaper, leather chairs, pops of tropical colour and the dulcet tones of old school RnB and soul music playing overhead. It's a new venture from Dom Taylor, a south London-born chef with St. Lucian and Jamaican heritage, but the concept is familiar from his highly successful "The Good Front Room" residency at The Langham's Palm Court. Bang in the heart of Ladbroke Grove, an area richly steeped in Black British history, the Food Shop is a tribute to Taylor's mother – the titular Marvee – and the whole menu feels like a love letter to her influence on his career and the incredible cuisine he serves.

Taylor transforms Caribbean classics such as bammy (cassava flatbread) and festival (fried dumpling) into tasty waffles, which are served alongside a cornucopia of Caribbean cuisine. You may have to roll out of this restaurant rather than walk. Almost everything on the menu is a must-have. The classic jerk chicken is paired with an incredible plantain jam, while the curry goat is perhaps the best I've ever tried – practically falling off my fork with tenderness. Side dishes include a creamy and moreish mac n cheese, alongside a crunchy and fresh coleslaw that is the perfect cooling accompaniment to the more spicy flavours of the mains.

Of course, no Caribbean evening would be complete without a cocktail – or two – which are available in abundance, alongside non-alcoholic Caribbean punches.

LIMIN, Southbank

Soft flatbreads, filled to the brim with curried chickpeas, at Limin (Image credit: LIMIN Southbank)

Breezy and bright, this terrace-style restaurant brings the exciting flavours of Trinidad and Tobago to London's Gabriel's Wharf. From the very first tastes, you'll feel the heritage and connection Trinidadian-born chef Sham Mahabir has to these authentic dishes. The food is, quite simply, second to none, and comes with great service to boot. It is easy to see why the restaurant has scooped the title of Best Caribbean restaurant in the UK at the Caribbean Food Awards.

Like any Caribbean restaurant, you'll find the usual jerk chicken and rice and peas but it's with the Trinidadian options that Mahabir's food really shines. The Trini curry goat is incredibly tender, and the curry chicken perfectly marinated. Roti here is served "buss up shut", meaning it is flaky, warm and almost falling apart, so don't be afraid to get stuck in with your hands and use it to scoop up your curry.

The meat-free cuisine is outstanding, too. The freeta (spinach and sweetcorn fritters with a tamarind sauce) are by far and away the best vegan dish I have ever sampled. Bursting with flavour, they are crisp on the outside and pillowy soft in the middle. The Trini Puri is also a must-try: stuffed with spiced potato and drizzled with mango and tamarind sauces, it showcases the dual island nation's Asian influences. Of course, no sampling of Trinidadian cuisine is complete without trying doubles. These soft flatbreads (pictured, above) filled to the brim with curried chickpeas, tangy tamarind sauce, mango chutney and hot sauce are a calypso on the palate – irresistible!

Rum punch is a drink that defines the Caribbean, and LIMIN knows how to do it in style. Thirst-quenching yet not too strong, this is a perfectly fresh beverage for a summer's day – although the piña colada comes pretty close.

Fenchurch Restaurant, Sky Garden, City of London

More than just a meal: dining at Fenchurch Restaurant (Image credit: Fenchurch Restaurant)

Suspended between sky and city at the top of the 'Walkie Talkie' building and a stone's throw from Monument, Fenchurch Restaurant is decked out in tropical greens, accents of gold, and pops of orange. The space is sleek yet warm and perfectly placed among the lush greenery of the Sky Garden. And it helps that the views across London are stunning.

The menu is a masterclass in fine dining with Caribbean flair from Le Cordon Bleu-trained Anguillan chef Kerth Gumbs. Start off with wine recommendations from the incredibly knowledgeable sommelier team. I opt for a fresh, fruity rosé – kept on ice while you dine – that pairs perfectly with my starter. Service is refined, attentive and polished without being aloof: exactly what you would hope for in a restaurant like this.

To start, the saffron risotto is incredibly fragrant and rich, complemented with a crumbled feta cheese to add a tang to the flavour profile. The jerk salmon ceviche is perfectly spiced, while also fresh, and plantain chips bring an extra crunch. In a delicious twist on the traditional bread to share, warm sourdough is paired with a rich seafood butter and a curried salmon butter.

The tender strip loin with a divine garlic-encrusted bone marrow and oxtail gravy is the perfect twist on a traditional Sunday roast. With fluffy Yorkshire puddings and sweet, roasted carrots on the side, it's a dish to leave you sated. The five cheese gnocchi – stuffed in a Caribbean patty and laid on a bean cassoulet – is strongly flavoured and a cheese connoisseur's delight.

Finish up with the warm coconut tart, paired with a creamy vanilla ice cream – the perfect palate cleanser, and an ideal way to round up such a delicious meal.

Hoodwood, Kentish Town

A quirky twist on the Cockney classic of pie and mash at Hoodwood, Kentish Town (Image credit: Hoodwood / Guanabana)

Given the titular 'hood', you might not be surprised that this small Caribbean takeaway has the neighbourhood at its heart, offering a quick, casual spot to grab a bite to eat. But while its exterior may seem innocuous, inside there's food that packs a real punch.

The jerk chicken that is a staple of most Caribbean restaurants is perfectly smoked and your plate is piled high with rice and peas, while the curry goat is succulent and aromatic. There's an equally excellent vegetarian option with chickpeas, callaloo, jollof rice (traditionally African) and plantain. Bursting with flavour, the chickpeas are the star: nutty but not overwhelmingly spicy.

Don't leave without trying the oxtail butter bean stew. It's often difficult to perfect but Hoodwood tackles the Caribbean classic with finesse: the tender meat falls off the bone, while butter beans enhance a smoky, spiced broth. There's also a quirky twist on the Cockney classic of pie and mash (pictured, above), with Jamaican beef patties offered alongside mashed potato and jerk gravy.

This isn't the owners' first foray into such delicious food. The nearby Guanabana – a London favourite for many years – and the new Cafe Mama & Sons (offering Filipino-Japanese sandwiches and sweet treats) are also well worth a try.

Rebekah Evans was a guest at Marvee's Food Shop, Limin, Fenchurch Restaurant and Hoodwood