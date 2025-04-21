7 tranquil hotels worth the (sometimes extreme) trek
Find serenity and true privacy off the beaten path
Any vacation can be a getaway. But to truly get away from it all, consider heading to one of these remote properties. The long journey is merely an opportunity to dream about what awaits when you arrive.
Apatoa Beach & Garden Village, French Polynesia
Raiatea is considered the cradle of Polynesian culture. It is a sacred, remote island in French Polynesia that is filled with lush vegetation and a turquoise lagoon — a diver's delight. In the southwest corner of Raiatea, tucked amid coconut groves, is the secluded Apatoa Beach & Garden Village. It is a place to return to nature, with bungalows that open up to the water and plants. Some bungalows have private swimming pools, but all have terraces and decks that offer great views and the perfect space to read or nap.
Botánika Osa Peninsula, Costa Rica
Botánika Osa Peninsula sits on a "more rugged slice of Costa Rica," Condé Nast Traveler said, one that is still pristine due to its isolation. The biodiverse region's ecological wonders — the rainforests and beaches of Corcovado National Park, the tropical fjord Golfo Dulce and wildlife like scarlet macaws and squirrel monkeys — draw visitors, and Botánika Osa Peninsula, "discreetly tucked among tangles of greenery," blends in perfectly. Discover the flavors of Costa Rica with a private coffee tasting and cacao ceremony.
Casa Palopó, Guatemala
The drive from Guatemala City to Casa Palopó takes about four hours, and along the way, "congested streets give way to lush rural vistas," Travel and Leisure said. Once a private home, this colorful boutique hotel is filled with contemporary and Indigenous art and has majestic views of Lake Atitlán and its three surrounding volcanoes. Activities are on the relaxing side, with the hotel offering guests painting and meditation kits and lessons on the art of tortilla-making.
Eremito Hotel, Italy
The name says it all. "Eremito" is Italian for "hermit," and you will feel like one after a few nights here. A former monastery, Eremito is now a "digital-detox" hotel, WWD said, with no internet service or televisions. The property, designed for solo travelers, is 40 minutes from the nearest town and is surrounded by a protected nature reserve. Homemade pasta is served in a cozy stone restaurant, which, like the rest of the hotel, is illuminated by candlelight.
Oil Nut Bay, British Virgin Islands
Getting to Oil Nut Bay on Virgin Gorda is a beautiful adventure. Fly to Tortola, then take a private boat or helicopter to the island resort where villas "cling to hillsides and grace sandy shores," Travel and Leisure said. The 400-acre property sits on a "spectacular" stretch of land, with guests able to enjoy "exquisite dining options" and the "intimate" overwater Sundara Spa.
Somewhere Only We Know Resort, Thailand
There is privacy, and then there is Somewhere Only We Know (SOWK) Resort privacy. This luxe, all-inclusive retreat on Ko Pha Ngan is spread across three secluded beaches, which are surrounded by six other secluded beaches. They take "IYKYK" to heart, with no signs or logos to be found — even the address listed online isn't totally accurate.
Once you finally arrive at the site, there is one more thing left to do: take a five-minute hike to your phenomenal villa (staff will carry your bags). SOWK allows a maximum of six guests at a time and works with each in advance to plan a tailor-made itinerary and immersive excursions.
Xigera Safari Lodge, Botswana
Xigera Safari Lodge is multi-faceted, "as much an art gallery as a top-tier hotel, in one of the wildest, most beautiful parts of Africa," The Telegraph said. Sitting on the western edge of the Moremi Game Reserve in a prime location above floodplains, the lodge offers "unhindered views" of wildlife passing. The animals are viewed from both outside on the deck and in your art-filled suite festooned with original works by contemporary African artists. Daily game drives, stargazing and bush walks are also part of the Xigera experience.
