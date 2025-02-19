5 trips where the journey is the best part

Switch your approach during your next vacation and focus on the journey, not the destination. Taking your time while traveling from Point A to Point B feels like a reset, a reminder that travel is about enjoying new experiences and seeing the world in a different light. On these five slow-travel trips, forget about getting anywhere fast — you will be making memories while riding trains, sailing on boats and gallivanting on horseback.

Bike through Chile's Colchagua Valley

Bicyclists can cover the Colchagua Valley in just a few days (Image credit: Jorge Leon Cabello / Getty Images)

Red wines reign supreme in the Colchagua Valley of Chile, a "beautiful" region and "excellent spot for cyclists to take a leisurely, scenic ride with stops for vino along the way," Travel and Leisure said. It is "famous" for producing bottles of full-bodied carmenère, cabernet sauvignon and syrah, said Forbes, along with "boutique wineries" offering "immersive experiences."

Plan for a few days on the road, either setting out on your own using a rented bike or joining a tour group. The best starting point is Santa Cruz, and from there head to wineries like Santa Cruz Vineyards, an entirely solar-powered estate where visitors can take a cable car to the top of Chamán Hill for stargazing.

Hike the Tour du Mont Blanc through France, Italy and Switzerland

The views along the Tour du Mont Blanc are stunning (Image credit: SanderStock / Getty Images)

By the numbers, finishing the Tour du Mont Blanc hike is an impressive accomplishment: You travel 105 miles through three countries, ascending and descending more than 32,800 feet, usually in seven to 10 days. Along the way, you will circle Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in the Alps and venture past "sparkling glaciers and Alpine prairies," Lonely Planet said.

Travelers either camp overnight or stop at refuges (mountain huts) reserved in advance. Each refuge has its "own culture and way of working," offering hearty meals and shelter. The most popular time to tackle the tour is in July and August, when the weather is warmer and there are more daylight hours.

Horseback ride around Morocco

Horseback riding along Morocco's coast is an adventure (Image credit: Paul A. Souders / Getty Images)

Seeing coastal Morocco from the back of a galloping horse is a thrill. On the six-day Pearl of Essaouira itinerary, travelers ride through beaches, dunes and forests, but this is not just about sightseeing. There are also cultural elements, like stopping at a women's collective where argan oil is made, Moroccan dishes served at mealtimes and nights spent in Berber tents.

The tour ends in Essaouira, a port city that boasts a "deep-rooted arts scene" and "legendary surf," National Geographic Traveler UK said. A highlight is the medina filled with galleries, cafés and shops selling "ceramics, ornate wood carvings and jewelry studded with precious stones."

Sail the isles of Indonesia

The Banda Islands are a gorgeous, untouched part of the world (Image credit: Aliikai)

Gliding by the unspoiled Banda Islands on the Aliikai yacht, hopping on and off to get immersed in the local culture, visit villages and explore white sandy beaches, feels like a dream. This "remote cluster of 10 picturesque islands" has a "palpable and fascinating history," Lonely Planet said, its "multicolored coral gardens offering superlative snorkeling and diving."

The Banda Islands are also known as the Spice Islands, and during the Aliikai's seven-day tour of the region, guests will sample authentic dishes showcasing local flavors. The 135-foot Aliikai is a traditional phinisi-style boat, built by carpenters in South Sulawesi, and has an all Indonesian crew. Passengers have the run of it, and can request everything from massages on the deck to paddleboarding excursions.

Take the Rocky Mountaineer from Denver to Moab

Glenwood Canyon is one of the impressive sights en route from the Rockies to Red Rocks (Image credit: Diana Robinson Photography / Getty Images)

It takes two days for the Rocky Mountaineer to make its way from Denver to Moab, giving travelers ample time to soak up the views of tall canyons, natural archways, rushing rivers and ponderosa pines. The carriages on the Rockies to Red Rocks route are decked out with panoramic roofs, and because the train "only proceeds in daylight," travelers "don't miss any of the ever-changing scenery," The Standard said.

There is an overnight stop in Glenwood Springs, a historic town known for its hot springs, and when the train picks up again the next morning, be prepared for Glenwood Canyon. Carved millions of years ago by the "mighty" Colorado River, this is "one of the most spectacular passes in the country." The Rockies to Red Rocks route runs from April to November.