The easy elegance of Cap Ferret
'Elemental and otherworldly' destination is loved for its natural beauty
It is often confused with its near-namesake, Cap Ferrat.
But though both are popular with "well-heeled" Parisians, Cap Ferret is a world apart from that "showy" headland on France's Côte d'Azur, said Johny Pitts in Condé Nast Traveller.
A 12-mile-long, southward-pointing spit of land that all but encloses Arcachon Bay on the country's Atlantic coast, not far from Bordeaux, it is an "elemental and otherworldly" place of low-lying pine woods, "vast" beaches and immense skies. Loved above all for its natural beauty, it also has an elegance "totally at ease with itself". Indeed, the villa I rented from Le Collectionist on Cap Ferret is typical of it – a simple whitewashed wooden building with "high-raftered" interiors, rattan furniture and tiled floors – stylish and upmarket, but relaxed and "unassuming".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Near the southern tip of the peninsula lies the little town of Cap Ferret itself, which has some lovely places to eat, such as Frédélian (a splendid art deco café) and Chez Hortense (known for its excellent moules frites). Things get more "surfy and bohemian" as you head up the peninsula's wild ocean-facing coast, but its eastern shore, facing the bay, has calm waters (good for swimming) and a "convivial, villagey" air. Around the rambling settlement of L'Herbe, there are lots of whitewashed shacks with "a rainbow of shutters, and hollyhocks waving between them", all of which serve oysters "plucked straight from the water" and "crisp" white wines from the region.
If you want to stay here, you could try the beachfront Hôtel de la Plage, which has 12 cheerful rooms and a "laid-back" ambience. A short boat ride across the mouth of the bay lies the "classically refined" village of Pyla-sur-Mer, which is home to La Co(o)rniche, a hotel designed by Philippe Starck with opulent interiors and "incredible" views over the water. And just to the south of the village, the great sand dune of Pilat, the tallest in Europe, rising to roughly 106 metres above the ocean waves, is a sight of "raw" and mysterious beauty.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Volodymyr Zelenskyy: flirting with authoritarianism?
Talking Point Ukraine's president is facing first major domestic unrest since the Russian invasion, over plans to water down the country's anti-corruption agencies
-
Crossword: August 3, 2025
The Week's daily crossword puzzle
-
Sudoku medium: August 3, 2025
The Week's daily medium sudoku puzzle
-
Ozzy Osbourne obituary: heavy metal wildman and lovable reality TV dad
In the Spotlight For Osbourne, metal was 'not the music of hell but rather the music of Earth, not a fantasy but a survival guide'
-
Spring greens and chickpea curry recipe
The Week Recommends This mouthwatering curry is quick to throw together
-
Gazer: 'paranoid noir chiller' is a gripping watch
The Week Recommends Ryan J. Sloan's debut film is haunted with 'skin-crawling unease'
-
William Kentridge: The Pull of Gravity – a 'bold' exhibition
The Week Recommends The South African artist brings his distinctive works to Yorkshire Sculpture Park
-
Sarah Dunant shares her favourite books
The Week Recommends The British novelist picks works by Sergeanne Golon, Jill Burke and Natalie Zemon
-
Inter Alia: Rosamund Pike is 'electric' in gut-wrenching legal drama
The Week Recommends Australian playwright Suzie Miller is back with a follow up to her critically-acclaimed hit play Prima Facie
-
Unforgivable: harrowing drama about abuse and rehabilitation
The Week Recommends 'Catastrophic impact' of abuse is explored in 'thought-provoking' series
-
The Bad Guys 2: 'kids will lap up' crime caper sequel starring Sam Rockwell and Awkwafina
The Week Recommends 'Wittier and more energetic', this film 'wipes the floor' with the original