The easy elegance of Cap Ferret

'Elemental and otherworldly' destination is loved for its natural beauty

L&#039;herbe village in top view in arcachon basin bay in southwest France at Cap ferret
A 12-mile-long, southward-pointing spit of land is the opposite of 'showy'
(Image credit: OceanProd / Getty Images)
By
published

It is often confused with its near-namesake, Cap Ferrat.

But though both are popular with "well-heeled" Parisians, Cap Ferret is a world apart from that "showy" headland on France's Côte d'Azur, said Johny Pitts in Condé Nast Traveller.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸