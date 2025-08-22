Ford Ranger Plug-in Hybrid: 'more than just a novelty'
Europe's first plug-in hybrid pickup is 'surprisingly agile'
In adding electric power to the popular Ranger line-up, Ford has built Europe's first plug-in hybrid pickup. "More than just a novelty", said Car Magazine, the Ranger PHEV has a "powerful hybrid system" with a 2.3-litre petrol engine and a 75kW electric motor. At 25.5 miles, the electric-only driving range isn't much to shout about, but its lower CO2 emissions mean it qualifies for much lower benefit-in-kind tax, and it is also VAT exempt.
Ford hasn't compromised on cargo and towing capacity: the Ranger PHEV can tow 3.5 tonnes with a payload of more than a tonne. At 11.8kWh the battery isn't big, but with 277bhp the truck can do 0-62mph in 9.2secs, a fraction faster than the 3.0-litre diesel. Much like the standard model, the ride is "compliant", with a "decent powertrain", plenty of stopping power and just a bit of body roll, said Auto Express.
"Surprisingly agile", the Ranger PHEV remains a "commercial workhorse", but with lower running costs and better comfort, said The Independent. The functional interior is full of hard plastics, but the seats are comfy, visibility is great and legroom decent. There's a 12-inch central touchscreen and a driver display, but the smartest tech is the Pro Power Onboard system, which has three 230V three-pin plug sockets.
