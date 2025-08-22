Ford Ranger Plug-in Hybrid: 'more than just a novelty'

Europe's first plug-in hybrid pickup is 'surprisingly agile'

Ford Ranger Plug-in Hybrid
(Image credit: Ford)
In adding electric power to the popular Ranger line-up, Ford has built Europe's first plug-in hybrid pickup. "More than just a novelty", said Car Magazine, the Ranger PHEV has a "powerful hybrid system" with a 2.3-litre petrol engine and a 75kW electric motor. At 25.5 miles, the electric-only driving range isn't much to shout about, but its lower CO2 emissions mean it qualifies for much lower benefit-in-kind tax, and it is also VAT exempt.

Ford hasn't compromised on cargo and towing capacity: the Ranger PHEV can tow 3.5 tonnes with a payload of more than a tonne. At 11.8kWh the battery isn't big, but with 277bhp the truck can do 0-62mph in 9.2secs, a fraction faster than the 3.0-litre diesel. Much like the standard model, the ride is "compliant", with a "decent powertrain", plenty of stopping power and just a bit of body roll, said Auto Express.

