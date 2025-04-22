Cars
Trump sets 25% tariffs on auto imports
Speed Read The White House says the move will increase domestic manufacturing. But the steep import taxes could also harm the US auto industry.
By Peter Weber, The Week US PublishedSpeed Read
Type 00: a smart move from Jaguar
The Blend A car-nut – and luxury industry guru – dissects the claws-out debate around that Jaguar
By James Ogilvy PublishedThe Blend
Classic car insurance: how best to protect your vintage vehicle
The Explainer Insuring your classic car may be cheaper than you think
By Marc Shoffman, The Week UK PublishedThe Explainer
The best new cars for 2025
The Week Recommends From family SUVs to luxury all-electrics these are the most hotly anticipated vehicles
By The Week UK PublishedThe Week Recommends
Will auto safety be diminished in Trump's second administration?
Today's Big Question The president-elect has reportedly considered scrapping a mandatory crash-reporting rule
By Justin Klawans, The Week US PublishedToday's Big Question
How Norway became an electric vehicle pioneer
Under The Radar Early adoption, incentives and political consistency have helped Scandinavian nation race ahead
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK PublishedUnder The Radar
'The scene runs as intended the vast majority of the time'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US PublishedInstant Opinion
What went wrong at Nissan?
In the Spotlight And will a merger with Honda make the difference?
By Joel Mathis, The Week US PublishedIn the Spotlight
'It's hard to resist a sweet deal on a good car'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US PublishedInstant Opinion
Honda and Nissan in merger talks
Speed Read The companies are currently Japan's second and third-biggest automakers, respectively
By Peter Weber, The Week US PublishedSpeed Read
What went wrong at Stellantis?
Today's Big Question Problems with price and product
By Joel Mathis, The Week US PublishedToday's Big Question
How the UK's electric car plans took a wrong turn
The Explainer Car manufacturers are struggling to meet 'stringent' targets for electric vehicle sales
By Abby Wilson PublishedThe Explainer
Aston Martin Vanquish: 'the best Aston Martin full stop'?
The Week Recommends The third-generation Vanquish 'offers spectacular performance'
By The Week UK PublishedThe Week Recommends
'People shouldn't have to share the road with impaired drivers'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US PublishedInstant Opinion