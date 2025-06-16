Test driving the Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

The luxurious classic has been given a subtle but meaningful revamp

Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II on road.
Timeless elegance: the Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
(Image credit: Rolls-Royce)
By
published

The Rolls-Royce Ghost has long been the brand's quietly confident bestseller, blending a driver-focused experience with cutting-edge technology and timeless elegance. Since its complete revamp in 2020, the new Series II, which we took for a spin, has been given a subtle but meaningful facelift.

Design, refined

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸