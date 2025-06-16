Test driving the Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
The luxurious classic has been given a subtle but meaningful revamp
The Rolls-Royce Ghost has long been the brand's quietly confident bestseller, blending a driver-focused experience with cutting-edge technology and timeless elegance. Since its complete revamp in 2020, the new Series II, which we took for a spin, has been given a subtle but meaningful facelift.
Design, refined
From the outside, the updates may be understated, but together they work beautifully. The reshaped front air intakes and sharper headlamp design bring a modern precision to the Ghost's otherwise classic form. At the rear, Spectre-inspired tail lights introduce vertical light panels accented by a discreet chrome flourish. Clients can also spec from two new striking 22-inch, nine-spoke wheel designs.
Inside, the new Spirit of Ecstasy clock cabinet takes centre stage on the dashboard. It houses an elegant analogue timepiece and an up-lit, mirror-polished, solid stainless steel Spirit of Ecstasy figurine – a miniature sculpture that catches and plays with ambient light. There are also more options for customisation of the textiles, allowing clients to further tailor the cabin's mood to their personal tastes.
Power and poise on the road
Let's not mince words: the Ghost is a large car. At over 5.5 metres long and just shy of 2.5 tonnes, it was particularly noticeable on tight Shropshire lanes, where its immense power and bulk needed to be handled with care. But get it on to a motorway and it transforms, devouring distance with supernatural ease and comfort.
This is thanks to Rolls-Royce's renowned "Magic Carpet Ride", an intricate system that employs air springs, adaptive dampers and a camera to literally read the road ahead, preemptively adjusting to ensure every journey is serenely smooth. The sheer quietness inside, a product of over 100kg of sound-deadening material, elevates the experience to an almost meditative state.
Under the bonnet lies Rolls-Royce's sublime 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine, putting out 563bhp and a colossal 850Nm of torque (where's the towbar!). Despite its size and weight, the Ghost sprints from 0-60mph in just 4.6 seconds. That figure is impressive in isolation, but it's the way it delivers that speed that stuns: smooth, seamless and entirely devoid of drama. The eight-speed gearbox is so discreet you'll never notice it shifting; Rolls-Royce even replaces the traditional tachometer with a "power reserve" dial, a small but telling sign of the brand's priorities.
Official fuel economy is around 18mpg, but I averaged just over 20mpg across a few hundred miles of mixed driving – a pleasant surprise. In town, though, the throttle could feel a little twitchy. In stop-start traffic, a slightly keen press on the pedal would trigger more enthusiasm than expected, the V12 raring to go. Compared to my daily EV, which delivers power with quiet restraint, the Ghost feels like it's always limbering up for a sprint.
An interior of unrivalled luxury
Inside, it's as serene and sumptuous as you'd expect. The thick sheepskin carpets are heaven underfoot. The push-pull air vents are tactile perfection. Natural open-pore wood sweeps across the dash. Massage seats up front and in the rear ensure every journey feels like a spa day. The "Starlight Headliner" overhead – hundreds of fibre-optic lights mimicking the night sky – is still a delight, though its presence means no sunroof, leaving the cabin feeling slightly more enclosed.
The gear shifter, mounted on the steering column, cleverly frees up the centre console, which houses a large rotary controller, a few elegantly milled buttons, and cup holders. The touchscreen infotainment system is perfectly adequate: pair it with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto to access your usual phone apps. Rear entertainment screens offer independent viewing and streaming capabilities, though in our case, they stubbornly refused to cooperate, much to the dismay of my kids.
But in every other way, the Ghost's back seats are truly luxurious. Massaging, reclining chairs. Thick lambswool mats. Optional champagne fridge, with flutes and crystal tumblers nestled in the centre armrest (at the expense of the middle seat). Picnic tables fold out to reveal the rear screens. And, of course, those glorious coach doors open and close at the touch of a button. The umbrella hidden in the door cavity remains the best automotive party trick in the business.
The Ghost Series II starts at around £250,000, with the "Black Badge" version pushing £280,000. But no one buys a Rolls-Royce off the shelf. Each one is a bespoke commission. Add a few personal touches, and you'll glide past those base figures without difficulty.
The verdict
The Ghost Series II demonstrates Rolls-Royce's masterful ability to evolve without compromising its core values. It remains an incredibly capable and refined vehicle, offering a driving and passenger experience that sets it apart. This facelift cements its position as a compelling choice for those seeking the ultimate in discreet luxury and effortless performance.
