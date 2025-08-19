August 19 editorial cartoons

Tuesday's political cartoons include former Russian territories, Texas redistricting, and cellphone-free classrooms

This cartoon depicts a diplomat in a suit walking outside with two Secret Service agents. The diplomat speaks into a phone and says, “Putin wants former Russian territories: Crimea, Luhanks, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson AND Alaska.”

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This is a two-panel cartoon. The first panel is titled “Los Angeles: Democratic Redistricting News Conference” and shows Gavin Newsom at a podium. Newsom says, “Wake up America!” The second panel is titled “Los Angeles: Republican Redistricting News Conference” and shows masked ICE agents armed and looking dangerous. One says, “Go to sleep America!”

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts three kids sitting at desks in a school classroom. The words “No cellphones” are written on the blackboard. One child says to another, “With the way things are going in the outside world, I don’t think I want to be connected!”

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump with Vladimir Putin. Put is next to a large globe of the world. Trump hands Putin a Sharpie pen and says, “Here, you can use mine.”

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon features an elephant from Texas wearing a cowboy hat, a belt buckle that reads “Yee-haw!”. The elephant holds a piece of paper that reads “District-Stealing Scheme”. There’s a scared-looking donkey mounted on the wall like a piece of taxidermy. The elephant says, “Thanks for coming back…”

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin chasing after a confused dove. Trump runs after it with a net. Putin runs after it with a rifle.

(Image credit: Dana Summers / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

In this cartoon, Donald Trump stands on a ladder spray-painting over the word “Smithsonian”. He’s covered up the letters “Smith” and replaced them with “TRUMP”.

(Image credit: Ed Wexler / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A four-panel political cartoon shows a news anchor delivering a report. In the first panel, the news anchor says, "A man in Austin, Texas, shot and killed three people at a Target store." In the second panel, he continues, "He then stripped off all his clothes in a port-a-potty and was apprehended by police after being spotted wandering naked through backyards." In the third panel, he says, "He told police he realized he was Jesus and shot them to 'save us all'." In the final panel, the anchor says, "in other news, Texas recently passed a law making it illegal to confiscate guns from people suffering a mental health crisis."

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts Vladimir Putin shaking hands with Donald Trump as blood drips from the handshake. Trump grins and wears a large, golden medal named “Putin Appeasement Prize” with Trump’s face on it. Putin says, “Is better even than Nobel peace prize!” Trump says, “And I have won it more times than anybody — is that what they’re saying?”

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts an office scene. A man stands next to two easels while a man and a woman sit at a desk. One easel holds a display that reads, “MS NOW” and the other “We’re Not NBC” A paper on the desk reads, “NBC brand popular as herpes.” The man standing gestures to the easel that has the “MS NOW” display and says, “It was a tough decision, but we settled on this.”

(Image credit: Gary McCoy / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

