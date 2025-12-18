Political cartoons for December 18

Thursday’s political cartoons include Susie Wiles under scrutiny, Venezuela's oil, and more

By
published

Donald Trump sits at his desk in the Oval Office reading Vanity Fair magazine. White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles is to Trump&amp;rsquo;s left and also on the cover of the magazine. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;There&amp;rsquo;s a lot of words here. Where do I skip to the part with you saying I have an alcoholic personality?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This Mike Luckovich cartoon is a call-back to the classic image of U.S. soldiers raising an American flag on Iwo Jima during World War II. However, this version takes place in Venezuela and the soldiers are pushing up an oil derrick.

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is titled Grandma Got Run Over by Spiking Health Insurance Premiums. It takes place outside and a grandma dressed in American colors is splayed out on the road, her cane broken in half. Donald Trump looks at her. The woman says, &amp;ldquo;Helllp meeee&amp;rdquo; and Trump says, &amp;ldquo;You make it sound so bad!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon takes place at sea and is titled Order of Battle, Venezuela. It depicts three large American warships. The first has an arrow pointing to it and the words &amp;ldquo;Distracts from Epstein.&amp;rdquo; The second &amp;ldquo;Distracts from economy&amp;rdquo; and the third &amp;ldquo;Distracts from polls.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is set on a snowy street with buildings that look like they are from the Victorian age. RFK Jr. is dressed as Ebeneezer Scrooge and speaks to a little boy with a cane. RFK Jr. says, &amp;ldquo;Medical science!? Bah, humbug! What Tiny Tim needs is raw milk and push-ups!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This four-panel cartoon is wordless and depicts Earth as a patient in a hospital bed. It is burning and the nurse shouts for help in the third frame. In the fourth frame, a group of three stereotypical smiling rich guys in tuxedos drink champagne and light their cigars from the burning Earth.

(Image credit: Peter Kuper / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Susie Wiles drives a &amp;ldquo;Wiles Demolition&amp;rdquo; truck in this cartoon. The truck carries a big wrecking ball and she speeds to follow a sign that reads, &amp;ldquo;All Demo Vehicles.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Randall Enos / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled Latest GOP Health Care Package&amp;hellip; A Republican man in a suit is outside the U.S. Capitol with 15 sticks of dynamite strapped to his chest. He says, &amp;ldquo;Kill Obamacare or the American people get it!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This is a four panel cartoon featuring Susie Wiles reacting to quotes. The first panel reads &amp;ldquo;We&amp;rsquo;re attacking boats to force out Maduro&amp;rdquo; and Wiles says, &amp;ldquo;I never said that.&amp;rdquo; The next reads &amp;ldquo;Letitia James was political retribution&amp;rdquo; and Wiles says &amp;ldquo;I was misquoted.&amp;rdquo; The third reads &amp;ldquo;Trump has the personality of an alcoholic&amp;rdquo; and Wiles says, &amp;ldquo;Baited by a liberal reporter.&amp;rdquo; The final frame reads, &amp;ldquo;Trump has to buy hemorrhoid cream by the bucket&amp;rdquo; and Wiles says, &amp;ldquo;Costco had a sale!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon is dominated by the image of a huge, opened present that is filled with cash and reads $2.3 trillion in tax cuts for the rich. A man has climbed a ladder and looks down into the box as he smiles. At right, a much smaller box has been opened by a middle class man. That box has a grenade inside it and is labeled &amp;ldquo;Medical premium increases.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸