Political cartoons for December 19

Friday’s political cartoons include unemployment rates, taunts and prayers, and more

Donald Trump watches a television where there are two robots doing the news. The robots are dressed like a man and a woman and a tag in the corner reads &amp;ldquo;LIVE, KINDA.&amp;rdquo; One of the robot says, &amp;ldquo;...Next up: is AI responsible for the jump in unemployment?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Donald Trump&amp;rsquo;s small hands sign a sympathy card with a Sharpie. The left side of the card reads &amp;ldquo;Things Happen.&amp;rdquo; Trump signs his name on the right sight under the words &amp;ldquo;Taunts and Prayers.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Santa Claus rides his sleigh past a crescent moon. A sign on the back of his sleigh reads, &amp;ldquo;Driver Does Not Carry Cash.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a snowy scene where Santa is pulling a Venezuelan oil tanker over the dome of the U.S. Capitol. The words above him read &amp;ldquo;Merry Christmas to oil, and to oil a good night.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump sits at a ketchup-stained desk where there is fried chicken, McDonald&amp;rsquo;s french fries, and a sippy cup full of trans fat. He has a piece of paper that reads, &amp;ldquo;Ban on gender-related care for minors.&amp;rdquo; Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Trans people are a hoax&amp;hellip;like climate change, Russian collusion, the pee-pee tape, affordability, the female orgasm, polls, and Obama&amp;rsquo;s birth certificate.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Foot in Mouth.&amp;rdquo; It depicts White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles with her foot literally in her mouth.

(Image credit: Bill Day / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A weary mother sits on the couch in a messy Christmas scene. A cat knocks an ornament off the top of the tree. A young boy holds up a phone that reads &amp;ldquo;I want.&amp;rdquo; The mother has a long to-do list, a phone with the words &amp;ldquo;buy, buy, buy!&amp;rdquo; on the screen and is surrounded by broken lights, wrapping paper, tape, and scissors. An elf on the shelf sits on the mantle and looks warily at the scene. The woman says, &amp;ldquo;What? You&amp;rsquo;ve never seen a &amp;lsquo;Grouch on the Couch&amp;rsquo; before?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

A grumpy elephant is dressed as Santa at a mall. A line of four children wait to see him. They each have long lists and look sad. The elephant holds up a box with a toy that is named &amp;ldquo;Health Care Costs: Sky Rocket!&amp;rdquo; He says, &amp;ldquo;No wish lists. Everyone gets the same thing.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Susie Wiles holds a folder that reads &amp;ldquo;Susie Wiles &amp;mdash; Facilitator.&amp;rdquo; She says, &amp;ldquo;Trump wants to keep blowing up norms until America cries uncle!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is set in a wood-paneled laboratory that looks like a scene from the late 1800s. A scientist with a beard looks concerned as he sits at a desk with a microscope and other scientific equipment, including beakers and smaller glass bottles. A man in a suit says to the scientist, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m sorry Dr. Pasteur, but your vaccines don&amp;rsquo;t pass the RFK Jr. smell test.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

