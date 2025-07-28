The 'secret' to 'avoiding a monthly car payment'
'I'll never have a car payment. Here's my secret.'
Khalil AlHajal at USA Today
During "lean financial times in my life, avoiding a monthly car payment was key," says Khalil AlHajal. Buying a "beater at auction or directly from another owner can be surprisingly smooth and quick." For the "driver who doesn't mind a little rust around the edges, there are affordable options out there." You "might just need to dig up and dust off that old cassette tape collection to keep the cruising music playing."
'The world cannot stand by with Gaza on the brink of famine'
José Andrés at The New York Times
People of "good conscience must now stop the starvation in Gaza," says José Andrés. There is "no excuse for the world to stand by and watch two million human beings suffer on the brink of full-blown famine." The "hunger catastrophe in Gaza is entirely caused by the men of war on both sides." We are "far beyond the blame game of who is the more guilty party." A "starving human being needs food today, not tomorrow."
'Abraham Lincoln's empathy is what our divided nation needs'
Christi Parsons at the Chicago Tribune
For "those in office, the life of Lincoln is a guideline," says Christi Parsons. They "can reject the dogma of hatred in discussing immigration." But the "work of public compassion isn't all on their shoulders." We "can train ourselves individually for compassion." A "good first step is the one Lincoln modeled all his life," and we "can start today by using compassionate language, a practice that can lead to feeling it in the heart."
'Hulk Hogan was a father-like hero and that includes his flaws'
Travis Bland at The Charlotte Observer
Hulk Hogan "manifested what most children feel about their dads," says Travis Bland. But "Hogan couldn't shield himself from his imperfections forever, his grandeur and legacy eroding through public disgraces over the decades." He was "exposed for his flaws as his fans aged along with him — an embodiment of many father-child relationships." To "believe the man was only his flaws would be to embody the exact, judgmental quality that Hogan exposed in degradation of himself."
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
