'E-bikes have made our lives more complicated'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Electric bikes are driving me crazy. Make them follow the same rules as cars.'
Blake Fontenay at USA Today
There is "no disputing that e-bikes have become popular throughout the country," but "what is less easy to understand is why e-bikes and their electric-motored brethren aren't better regulated," says Blake Fontenay. Complication "shouldn't justify what seems to be a lack of any serious type of enforcement." E-bikes "ought to be on the roads, in bike lanes where they are available, following the same rules that car drivers must follow, and with tickets issued."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Trump's DC takeover is extreme — but crime concerns aren't unfounded'
Anthony Coley at MSNBC
Donald Trump's "moves to take over the Metropolitan Police Department and activate the D.C. National Guard are unnecessary, wrong and unwarranted," says Anthony Coley. But if "officials in the district don't do something fast, they may give the president and Congress more reason to try to take over even more than they already have." Suspend the "summer recess, convene in special session and change the laws needed to improve public safety and head off a full GOP takeover."
'The Air Force's denial of retirement benefits for trans service members is part of a vicious pattern'
Joe Rojas at The Philadelphia Inquirer
There is a "cruel and familiar rhythm to the U.S. military's history of inclusion," says Joe Rojas. The "current policy, which denies early retirement options to transgender service members with 15-18 years of service, is a particularly vicious iteration of this historical pattern." It is "designed to undermine the careers of a specific, vulnerable group." The Air Force is "attempting to quietly purge dedicated people at the very moment they are poised to achieve the stability they earned."
'Can UNESCO accommodate both preservation and human rights?'
Fiona Kelliher at Foreign Policy
UNESCO has "faced backlash for its responses to mass evictions and violence at World Heritage Sites around the world," and "questions remain about the organization's role in human rights violations at World Heritage Sites and its failure to safeguard communities," says Fiona Kelliher. Some "supporters of UNESCO's overall mission would still like to see it rethink its approach to human rights." A "right to land would help unify ideas of indigeneity and protection from displacement and land-grabbing."
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Trump BLS nominee floats ending key jobs report
Speed Read On Fox News, E.J. Antoni suggested scrapping the closely watched monthly jobs report
-
Russia tries Ukraine land grab before Trump summit
Speed Read The incursion may be part of Putin's efforts to boost his bargaining position
-
August 13 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Wednesday’s political cartoons include no age limit on ICE joiners, GOP paving over democracy, and the return of the QAnon Shaman
-
The NCAA is a 'billion-dollar sports behemoth' that 'should not be a nonprofit'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Trump picks conservative BLS critic to lead BLS
speed read He has nominated the Heritage Foundation's E.J. Antoni to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics
-
Trump takes over DC police, deploys National Guard
Speed Read The president blames the takeover on rising crime, though official figures contradict this concern
-
Trump-Putin: would land swap deal end Ukraine war?
Today's Big Question Ukraine ready to make 'painful but acceptable' territorial concessions – but it still might not be enough for Vladimir Putin
-
Israel: Losing the American public
Feature A recent poll finds American support for Israel's military action in Gaza has fallen from 50% to 32%
-
Unmaking Americans: Trump aims to revoke citizenship
Feature Trump is threatening to revoke the citizenship of foreign-born Americans. Could he do that?
-
Trump: Redesigning the White House
Feature Donald Trump unveiled a $200 million plan to build a White House ballroom
-
Texas gerrymander battle spreads to other states
Feature If Texas adopts its new electoral map, blue states plan to retaliate with Democrat-favored districts