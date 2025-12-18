‘Kast’s victory is a political and ethical earthquake’
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
‘Pinochet is smiling in his grave’
Ariel Dorfman at The New York Times
Augusto Pinochet, the “strongman who imposed a reign of terror on Chile from 1973 to 1990, must be smiling in his grave,” says Ariel Dorfman, because his “brazen defender and admirer José Antonio Kast has just been elected president of Chile.” Kast’s “victory is not necessarily a public endorsement of his veneration for Pinochet.” But the “rehabilitation of one of the continent’s most infamous autocrats is a particularly agonizing setback” in Chile’s “long struggle for democracy.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
‘What happens if AI data centers slip the “surly bonds of earth?”’
Anjana Ahuja at the Financial Times
If “ever there was proof that the race to feed the AI boom has become detached from reality, it came in a recent Google announcement that it would build a prototype solar-powered data center in space,” says Anjana Ahuja. This “would be a cosmic challenge — but while orbiting data centers minimize the need for planetary land and water, they promise unearthly problems of their own.” Launches “into crowded orbits risk creating space debris that could threaten vital services.”
‘You can say that again’
Christian Schneider at the National Review
Every “generation has its own lingo, and this shift in language irritates every generation that came before,” says Christian Schneider. We “shouldn’t bemoan the way language bends, stretches, and pulls; we should celebrate its flexibility.” It’s “not that young people are silly or flippant.” As “society progresses both culturally and technologically, new terms emerge to describe people’s feelings, and the best ideas rise.” New “words or phrases shouldn’t scare anyone, and criticizing language innovation is simply ragebait.”
‘Why young people are struggling to communicate’
Rachel Konrad and Matt Abrahams at Time
Communication skills are “essential for creating healthy relationships, maintaining mental health, fostering civic engagement, and building a successful career,” say Rachel Konrad and Matt Abrahams. But “while teenagers today are the most connected generation in history, they are also the least prepared to communicate with depth, confidence, and empathy.” The “environments where students develop communication skills are collapsing,” and the “bottom line is that young people are at risk of losing the communication skills that connect us.”
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Turner Prize 2025: ‘artistic excellence’ or ‘cultural nonsense’?
Talking Point Work by the four artists nominated for this year’s award is on display at Bradford’s Cartwright Hall
-
Man vs Baby: Rowan Atkinson stars in an accidental adoption comedy
Talking Point Sequel to Man vs Bee is ‘nauseatingly schmaltzy’
-
Goodbye June: Kate Winslet’s directorial debut feels like a ‘John Lewis Christmas TV ad’
Talking Point Helen Mirren stars as the terminally ill English matriarch in this sentimental festive heartwarmer
-
‘It’s another clarifying moment in our age of moral collapse’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Trump wants to build out AI with a new ‘Tech Force’
The Explainer The administration is looking to add roughly 1,000 jobs
-
‘It’s hard not to feel for the distillers’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘Consistency at the ballot box isn’t nearly as meaningful to many voters here’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘City leaders must recognize its residents as part of its lifeblood’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘The menu’s other highlights smack of the surreal’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘Autarky and nostalgia aren’t cure-alls’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘Toxic chemicals emitted by those facilities can ravage the human body’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day