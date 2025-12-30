Vance’s ‘next move will reveal whether the conservative movement can move past Trump’
‘JD Vance must outgrow Trump to become president’
Jesse Edwards at Newsweek
Vice President JD Vance can “only become a serious contender for the White House if he figures out how to get out from under Donald Trump without alienating MAGA in the process,” says Jesse Edwards at Newsweek. He must break from Trump and “convincingly argue that he played along to get close to power, fully aware of who Trump was” if he is to be “remotely appealing.” If Vance “makes the turn clean enough and early enough, people will listen.”
‘I used cannabis daily for 25 years. I support reform — cautiously.’
Adam Levin at USA Today
As the “country reexamines federal cannabis restrictions, a long-overdue conversation about reform is finally underway,” says Adam Levin at USA Today. “Prohibition failed. Criminalization caused real harm,” and cannabis has “legitimate medical uses.” But there is “something missing from much of the celebration: an honest conversation about addiction.” Legal substances such as alcohol are “widely available, yet regulated, researched and accompanied by public-health messaging because access carries risk. Cannabis deserves the same treatment — not stigma, but honesty.”
‘The winding path to a good Ukraine deal’
The Washington Post editorial board
Amid the repeated ups and downs of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, the “thorniest issues” continue to be “punted,” says The Washington Post editorial board. But even if President Donald Trump’s latest “peace push hits another dead end, it’s worth noting what has changed.” The “West now has a clear sense of what a minimally acceptable peace would look like.” There are no guarantees, but the West should “bolster shaky promises with ample provisions for arming Ukraine like a porcupine.”
‘An anti-AI movement is coming. Which party will lead it?’
Michelle Goldberg at The New York Times
Despite artificial intelligence’s promising future, the “list of things it is ruining is long,” says Michelle Goldberg at The New York Times. It is “true that new technologies often inspire dread,” but A.I. is rightfully alarming to many Americans, and it “divides both parties.” Going into 2026, one major question is “which party will speak for the Americans who abhor the incursions of A.I. into their lives and want to see its reach restricted?”
Why recognizing Somaliland is so risky for Israel
THE EXPLAINER By wading into one of North Africa’s most fraught political schisms, the Netanyahu government risks further international isolation
Crossword: December 30, 2025
The daily crossword from The Week
What have Trump’s Mar-a-Lago summits achieved?
Today’s big question Zelenskyy and Netanyahu meet the president in his Palm Beach ‘Winter White House’
Biggest political break-ups and make-ups of 2025
The Explainer From Trump and Musk to the UK and the EU, Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without a round-up of the year’s relationship drama
Donald Trump’s squeeze on Venezuela
In Depth The US president is relying on a ‘drip-drip pressure campaign’ to oust Maduro, tightening measures on oil, drugs and migration
Trump appears numerous times in new Epstein batch
Speed Read
Which side is JD Vance taking for MAGA’s infighting?
Today’s Big Question GOP insiders are battling over antisemitism with an eye on 2028
Trump vs. states: Who gets to regulate AI?
Feature Trump launched a task force to challenge state laws on artificial intelligence, but regulation of the technology is under unclear jurisdiction
Danes ‘outraged’ at revived Trump Greenland push
Speed Read
‘Tension has been building inside Heritage for a long time’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day