‘This is a structural weakening of elder protections’
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
‘Nursing homes are about to get a lot worse, thanks to Trump and RFK Jr.’
Sean C. Domnick at The Hill
For “years, families assumed that if a loved one lived in a nursing home, someone qualified was always watching,” says Sean C. Domnick. But “beginning Feb. 2, 2026, the federal requirement that nursing homes maintain a registered nurse on-site around the clock will no longer exist.” RNs “are the only ones with the training to identify subtle but serious declines,” and “missed diagnoses lead to preventable deaths.” This “takes us backwards at the exact moment we needed a stronger system.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
‘On reparations for Black residents, the time for action in San Francisco is now’
Amos C. Brown at the San Francisco Chronicle
Rosa Parks “refused to give up her seat on the bus in Montgomery, Alabama,” because the “time for waiting for things to change was over,” says Amos C. Brown. San Francisco wants to “address discrimination and inequities that have affected the city’s Black community for generations,” but has “allocated not a penny.” An “apology without action and a fund without an allocation are not reparations.” The “time for waiting is over. The time for action has arrived.”
‘Christmas is not a Western story — it is a Palestinian one’
Munther Isaac at Al Jazeera
Christmas traditions “have become so common that many assume, almost automatically, that Christianity is inherently a Western religion — an expression of European culture, history and identity,” but “it is not,” says Munther Isaac. Christmas has “become a performance of abundance, nostalgia and consumerism — a holiday stripped of its theological and moral core.” But the holiday is a “story of empire, injustice and the vulnerability of ordinary people caught in its path.” This “disconnect matters.”
‘Walmart worship’
Michael Massing at The Nation
Since his “announcement in mid-November that he plans to retire early next year as the chief executive of Walmart,” Doug McMillon has been “basking in tributes,” says Michael Massing. During “his 12-year reign atop the world’s largest retailer, Walmart’s annual revenue has increased by nearly $200 billion,” but “what those numbers conceal is Walmart’s contribution to the nation’s stark economic divide.” And the “press has blithely ignored it.” This is “shareholder-driven capitalism at its most grotesque.”
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
4 tips to safeguard your accounts against data breaches
The Explainer Even once you have been victimized, there are steps you can take to minimize the damage
-
The Week's year-end quiz
Puzzles and quizzes Test how well you followed the news with our year-end quiz
-
Codeword: December 26, 2025
The daily codeword puzzle from The Week
-
‘Journalism is on notice’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘Tension has been building inside Heritage for a long time’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘The point here is not to be anti-tech but to rebalance a dynamic’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘What a corrective to such nonsense’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
What is the global intifada?
The Explainer Police have arrested two people over controversial ‘globalise the intifada’ chants
-
House GOP revolt forces vote on ACA subsidies
Speed Read The new health care bill would lower some costs but not extend expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies
-
‘Kast’s victory is a political and ethical earthquake’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘It’s another clarifying moment in our age of moral collapse’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day