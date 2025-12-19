‘What a corrective to such nonsense’
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
‘A lesson in false limits’
Sally Jenkins at The Atlantic
Few “professionals suffer more from ageism than athletes,” says Sally Jenkins. Fans “want athletes to retire before they lose the luster of their prime and start looking knee sore,” an “expectation that, judging by the recent exploits of the skier Lindsey Vonn and the quarterback Philip Rivers, has cheated audiences.” Too many “athletes, however, are discouraged from competing as they age.” Vonn and Rivers “both saw an opening to compete again, and something adventurous in them said, ‘Why not?’”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
‘This Christmas, let’s ban the world’s most miserable gift-giving game’
Dave Schilling at The Guardian
It is “forced frivolity season,” and people can “say yes to just about every holiday party invite — save for one massive exception. White elephant parties,” says Dave Schilling. There isn’t a “more dispiriting feeling than unwrapping a hardcover edition of a book you’ve been meaning to read or a pair of Bluetooth headphones and having it ripped from your hands.” The “person who invented this cursed activity takes more pleasure in witnessing pain than a dominatrix.”
‘Without railway reform, your town could be the next East Palestine’
Jess Conard at The Hill
“Three years ago, a 149-car train pulled by three locomotives carrying tons of toxic chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio,” and the “scars — physical, emotional and economic — remain today,” says Jess Conard. The “safety protocols that exist are ineffective,” yet the “standards that would make railroads operate safely are ignored.” These “safety technologies are reasonable and available and could have prevented the disaster in East Palestine.” If “implemented quickly, they could also prevent a disaster in your community.”
‘More math, not less, will lead students to success’
Bloomberg editorial board
Educators have “embraced trendy curricula that seek to make math more fun, incorporating coursework that feels more relevant to students than, say, dividing polynomials,” says the Bloomberg editorial board. These “approaches, though well-intentioned, tend to lower standards.” Not “only are core math concepts missing by design, but the rigorous statistics and computer science skills needed for more advanced coursework are also lacking.” Math “becomes fun when you practice, and to that end interventions must start early.”
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
TikTok secures deal to remain in US
Speed Read ByteDance will form a US version of the popular video-sharing platform
-
Trump HHS moves to end care for trans youth
Speed Read The administration is making sweeping proposals that would eliminate gender-affirming care for Americans under age 18
-
Why does Trump want to reclassify marijuana?
Today's Big Question Nearly two-thirds of Americans want legalization
-
‘Kast’s victory is a political and ethical earthquake’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘It’s another clarifying moment in our age of moral collapse’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘It’s hard not to feel for the distillers’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘Consistency at the ballot box isn’t nearly as meaningful to many voters here’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘City leaders must recognize its residents as part of its lifeblood’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘The menu’s other highlights smack of the surreal’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘Autarky and nostalgia aren’t cure-alls’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
‘Toxic chemicals emitted by those facilities can ravage the human body’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day