The NCAA is a 'billion-dollar sports behemoth' that 'should not be a nonprofit'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'This billion-dollar sports behemoth should not be a nonprofit'
Scott Hodge at The Washington Post
Despite its "nonprofit status, the National Collegiate Athletic Association is big business," says Scott Hodge. The NCAA is "lobbying Congress for antitrust and labor protections," but "any deal should require the NCAA to shed its tax-exempt status and reincorporate as the for-profit sports and entertainment behemoth it has become." It's "time for the NCAA to go pro." In "form and function, these organizations are no different than the major professional sports leagues."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Wildfires are inevitable, but we can learn to control them'
Zhimin Wu at Al Jazeera
There is "no doubt that the costs of wildfires for people and the planet are immense," says Zhimin Wu. But "fires have been part of the Earth's ecosystem for hundreds of millions of years." Conducting "controlled fires — often during cooler months — is a vital way for people to prevent destructive wildfires." Some "fires are simply inevitable, however, and having better monitoring mechanisms to detect fires and an appropriate fire extinguishing capacity at the ready is necessary."
'Trump wants a bureau of MAGA statistics'
Dominic Pino at the National Review
President Donald Trump was "shooting the messenger of bad economic news based on bias against Republicans that does not exist," says Dominic Pino. Revisions "to the jobs numbers" have "gone both ways under presidents of both parties and demonstrate exactly the pattern one would expect." If it were "really true that Trump wanted to modernize and improve the BLS, he would have nominated someone with deep experience in economic data collection." Trump "wants a lackey instead."
'The CDC shooting is a dark sign for science and America'
Krutika Kuppalli at Time
The CDC shooting "targeted institutions whose mission is to prevent illness, save lives, and advance knowledge," says Krutika Kuppalli. It "should shake every one of us that such places were attacked at all." During the "Covid-19 pandemic, the politicization of science reached unprecedented levels — permeating the highest echelons of government." Framing a "respect or disdain for science as a political view doesn't just undermine scientists and public health leaders; it sows fear and doubt."
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Trump picks conservative BLS critic to lead BLS
speed read He has nominated the Heritage Foundation's E.J. Antoni to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics
-
What's a pocket rescission and can Trump use one?
The Explainer The White House may try to use an obscure and prohibited trick to halt more spending
-
US, China extend trade war truce for 90 days
Speed Read The triple-digit tariff threat is postponed for another three months
-
Trump picks conservative BLS critic to lead BLS
speed read He has nominated the Heritage Foundation's E.J. Antoni to lead the Bureau of Labor Statistics
-
Trump takes over DC police, deploys National Guard
Speed Read The president blames the takeover on rising crime, though official figures contradict this concern
-
Trump-Putin: would land swap deal end Ukraine war?
Today's Big Question Ukraine ready to make 'painful but acceptable' territorial concessions – but it still might not be enough for Vladimir Putin
-
Israel: Losing the American public
Feature A recent poll finds American support for Israel's military action in Gaza has fallen from 50% to 32%
-
Unmaking Americans: Trump aims to revoke citizenship
Feature Trump is threatening to revoke the citizenship of foreign-born Americans. Could he do that?
-
Trump: Redesigning the White House
Feature Donald Trump unveiled a $200 million plan to build a White House ballroom
-
Texas gerrymander battle spreads to other states
Feature If Texas adopts its new electoral map, blue states plan to retaliate with Democrat-favored districts
-
Trump hikes tariffs despite economic warning signs
Feature Donald Trump signed an executive order raising import taxes to the highest level in over a century, as U.S. job growth continues to lag