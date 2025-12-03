‘It is their greed and the pollution from their products that hurt consumers’
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
‘Why Big Oil is panicking over accountability’
David Bookbinder at The Hill
Consumers “shouldn’t have to pay twice for the damage done by multinational oil and gas companies — once through the harm their products cause to our health and our planet, and again when those same companies use lawsuits filed by local communities as an excuse to hike prices,” says David Bookbinder. The “oil and gas industry doesn’t like anyone saying plainly that their product causes harm — that they have built a business model on avoiding accountability.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
‘The illusion of Western peacemaking’
Puhiza Shemsedini at Al Jazeera
It is “hard to understand how one can tell a group of young women whose family members were displaced, raped, tortured, or killed during the war that the problem has to be separated from the people,” says Puhiza Shemsedini. It is “easy for foreign facilitators to do so because at the end of a peacemaking workshop, they would take a cab to the airport, fly home and leave behind the survivors still struggling with a transition from war to peace.”
‘Why the shadowy money side of cryptocurrency appeals so much to Trump’
Philip Bump at MS NOW
Under this “White House, crypto is to income generation what the presidential pardon power is to justice, something bounded almost exclusively by lines that President Trump himself draws,” says Philip Bump. It’s “unsurprising that the two have been so often intertwined.” There’s a “lot of money to be made in the hustle-friendly cryptocurrency world,” and the “boundaries of the law have never really served as red lines for the creators of Trump University, the Trump Foundation and the Trump Organization.”
‘On Israel, Trump should echo Reagan’
Anik Joshi at The American Conservative
President Donald Trump has to “stand up to the Israeli government,” and he “should take a lesson on how to do so from none other than President Ronald Reagan.” There was a “time when he held a firm line against the Israeli government,” and there are “lessons aplenty here for the current administration.” It is “unlikely there will be appreciation in all quarters for this, but ultimately these decisions are to be made by the superior partner in the relationship.”
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Jane Austen lives on at these timeless hotels
The Week Recommends Here’s where to celebrate the writing legend’s 250th birthday
-
‘Mexico: A 500-Year History’ by Paul Gillingham and ‘When Caesar Was King: How Sid Caesar Reinvented American Comedy’ by David Margolick
feature A chronicle of Mexico’s shifts in power and how Sid Caesar shaped the early days of television
-
GOP wins tight House race in red Tennessee district
Speed Read Republicans maintained their advantage in the House
-
Trump targets ‘garbage’ Somalis ahead of ICE raids
Speed Read The Department of Homeland Security will launch an immigration operation targeting Somali immigrants in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area
-
Hegseth blames ‘fog of war’ for potential war crime
speed read ‘I did not personally see survivors,’ Hegseth said at a Cabinet meeting
-
‘It’s critical that Congress get involved’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Appeals court disqualifies US Attorney Alina Habba
Speed Read The former personal attorney to President Donald Trump has been unlawfully serving as US attorney for New Jersey, the ruling says
-
The military: When is an order illegal?
Feature Trump is making the military’s ‘most senior leaders complicit in his unlawful acts’
-
Ukraine and Rubio rewrite Russia’s peace plan
Feature The only explanation for this confusing series of events is that ‘rival factions’ within the White House fought over the peace plan ‘and made a mess of it’
-
The powerful names in the Epstein emails
In Depth People from a former Harvard president to a noted linguist were mentioned
-
‘The choice isn’t between domestic and foreign talent; the nation was built on both’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day