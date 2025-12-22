Trump administration posts sliver of Epstein files

What happened

The Justice Department released a small portion of its files on sex offender Jeffrey Epstein over the weekend, missing a legal deadline to post its entire collection by Friday. Sixteen of the documents, including a photograph with President Donald Trump, disappeared Saturday without explanation, though the Justice Department later reposted the photo along with some new documents. Many of the files were heavily redacted.



Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche Sunday defended the slow pace of release, saying government lawyers were working diligently to redact “victim information” from the “million or so pages of documents.” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), one of the sponsors of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, told CBS’s “Face the Nation” the administration was “flouting the spirit and letter of the law.”

Who said what

“Despite mounting expectations, the released files” were “something of an anticlimax,” The New York Times said. They “added little to the public’s understanding” of Epstein’s conduct or “his connections to wealthy and powerful businessmen and politicians who associated with him.” There were “some photos of celebrities and politicians,” including “never-before-seen photos of former President Bill Clinton,” The Associated Press said, “but fleetingly few of Trump.”



The “temporarily deleted digital image” showed “Trump before he became president posing with bikini-clad women,” The Washington Post said. The “minimal” mentions of Trump included a claim in a lawsuit that he and Epstein “both chuckled” over sexual innuendo about a 14-year-old girl in the 1990s, the BBC said. The Justice Department is “covering up things that, for whatever reason, Donald Trump doesn’t want to go public,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.” The “short answer is we are not redacting information around President Trump,” Blanche told NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

What next?

Massie and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) told “Face the Nation” they were considering filing “inherent contempt” charges against Attorney General Pam Bondi for failing to comply with the Epstein law. Khanna said he was worried more about the “selective concealment” of records than the “timeline” of their release. “Our goal is not to take down Bondi,” he said, but to find out “who raped these young girls, who covered it up and why are they getting away with it?”

