73 things Donald Trump has said about women

For the second time in just under a decade, Donald Trump is the president of the United States of America. This return to power has been fueled, in part, by Trump's portrayal of himself as a paragon of masculinity for a country he claims has been weakened by the erosion of gender norms.

The president has spent much of his time in the public eye making comments about the physical attractiveness or mental acuity of various female associates. These remarks offer a broader glimpse into Trump's perspective on women at large.

On former Vice President Kamala Harris

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

"Do you want to lose your life savings because we put a weak and foolish woman in the White House?" [ November 2, 2024 ]

"She is slow and lethargic in answering even the easiest of questions." [ October 13, 2024 ]

"Lyin' Kamala, who is being exposed as a 'dummy' every time she does a show." [ October 8, 2024 ]

"Kamala is mentally impaired." [September 29, 2024 ]

"Retarded." [September 29, 2024 ]

"They put her in, and she somehow — a woman — somehow she's doing better than [President Joe Biden] did." [ September 18, 2024 ]

"I am much better looking than Kamala Harris." [ August 17, 2024 ]

"She was a bum three weeks ago. She was a bum. A failed vice president in a failed administration." [ July 27, 2024 ]

"She's so bad. She's so pathetic. She's so fu*king bad." [ July 3, 2024 ]

"You know what, people don't like her. Nobody likes her. She could never be the first woman president. She could never be. That would be an insult to our country." [Sept. 8, 2020]

"Very, very nasty ... the meanest, the most horrible, most disrespectful of anybody in the U.S. Senate." [Aug. 11, 2020]

On "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin

"That is one dumb woman. Sorry. I'm sorry, women, she's a dummy." [ October 9, 2024 ]

On "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg

"She was so filthy, dirty, disgusting. She was so dirty. Every word was filthy, dirty. What a loser she is." [ October 9, 2024 ]

On Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis

"She was out of her mind." [ Jan. 9, 2024 ]

On House Speaker Emerita Rep. Nancy Pelosi

"She's turned on him like a dog. She's as crazy as a bed bug." [July 20, 2024 ]

"We'll stand up to crazy Nancy Pelosi, who ruined San Francisco — how's her husband doing, anybody know?" [ September 29, 2023 ]

On Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

"This is not even a smart person, other than she's got a good line of stuff. I mean, she goes out and she yaps." [Aug. 14, 2020]

On Stormy Daniels

"Horseface." [Oct. 16, 2018]

"I never liked horseface. That wouldn't be the one." [ March 25, 2023 ]

On the #MeToo movement

"It is a very scary time for young men in America, where you can be guilty of something you may not be guilty of…" [Oct. 2, 2018]

"You've got to deny, deny, deny and push back on these women. If you admit to anything and any culpability, then you're dead. … You've got to be strong. You've got to be aggressive. You've got to push back hard. You've got to deny anything that's said about you. Never admit." [Via Bob Woodward's "Fear: Trump in the White House"]

On Omarosa Manigault Newman

"A crazed, crying lowlife" and a "dog." [Aug. 14, 2018]

On Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters

"An extraordinarily low IQ person." [June 25, 2018]

On Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

"[S]omeone who would come to my office 'begging' for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them)." [Dec. 12, 2017]

On French first lady Brigitte Macron

"You know, you're in such good shape. Beautiful." [July 13, 2017]

On Mika Brzezinski

"I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!" [June 29, 2017]

On Hillary Clinton

"Such a nasty woman." [Oct. 19, 2016]

"If she were a man, I don't think she'd get 5 percent of the vote." [April 26, 2016]

"If Hillary Clinton can't satisfy her husband, what makes her think she can satisfy America?" [April 16, 2015]

On Jessica Leeds (who accused Trump of assault in 1979)

"She would not have been the chosen one." [ September 7, 2024 ]

On Carly Fiorina

"Look at that face. Would anybody vote for that? Can you imagine that, the face of our next president? I mean, she's a woman, and I'm not supposed to say bad things, but really, folks, come on. Are we serious?" [Sept. 9, 2015]

On Heidi Klum

"Sadly, she's no longer a 10." [Aug. 15, 2015]

On Megyn Kelly

"She gets out and she starts asking me all sorts of ridiculous questions. You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her… wherever." [Aug. 7, 2015]

"Bimbo." [Aug. 7, 2015]

On Kim Kardashian

Asked if her butt is big: "Well, absolutely. It's record-setting. In the old days, they'd say she has a bad body." [June 18, 2014]

"Does she have a good body? No. Does she have a fat ass? Absolutely." [Feb. 6, 2013]

On Beyoncé

"When Beyoncé was thrusting her hips forward in a very suggestive manner, if someone else would have done that it would have been a national scandal. I thought it was ridiculous ... I thought it was not appropriate." [February 2013]

On Jessica Chastain

"She's certainly not hot." [February 2013]

On Cher

"I promise not to talk about your massive plastic surgeries that didn't work." [Nov. 13, 2012]

On Bette Midler

"@BetteMidler talks about my hair but I'm not allowed to talk about her ugly face or body --- so I won't. Is this a double standard?" [Oct. 28, 2012]

Two minutes later: "While @BetteMidler is an extremely unattractive woman, I refuse to say that because I always insist on being politically correct." [Oct. 28, 2012]

On Arianna Huffington

"Unattractive both inside and out. I fully understand why her former husband left her for a man — he made a good decision." [Aug. 28, 2012]

On Angelina Jolie

"Angelina Jolie is sort of amazing because everyone thinks she's like this great beauty. And I'm not saying she's an unattractive woman, but she's not a beauty, by any stretch of the imagination." [October 2007]

"I remember at the Academy Awards a few years ago she was frenching her brother. She was giving her brother lip kisses like I never saw before in my life. And she had just said she made love to Billy Bob Thornton in the back of the limousine on the way over. And I wouldn't want to shake her hand, by the way." [October 2007]

On Rosie O'Donnell

"We're all a little chubby but Rosie's just worse than most of us. But it's not the chubbiness — Rosie is a very unattractive person, both inside and out." [2006]

"Rosie's a person who's very lucky to have her girlfriend and she better be careful or I'll send one of my friends over to pick up her girlfriend. Why would she stay with Rosie if she had another choice?" [2006]

"If I were running 'The View,' I'd fire Rosie O'Donnell. I mean, I'd look at her right in that fat, ugly face of hers, I'd say, 'Rosie, you're fired.'" [2006]

On Taylor Swift

"I hate Taylor Swift." [ September 5, 2024 ]

"She's a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat. And she'll probably pay a price for it […] in the marketplace." [ September 11, 2024 ]

On his daughter Ivanka Trump

When asked if Ivanka, then 24, had breast implants: "She's actually always been very voluptuous." [2006]

"She does have a very nice figure ... if [she] weren't my daughter, perhaps I'd be dating her." [June 4, 2004]

On his wife Melania Trump

When asked if he would stay with her if she was disfigured in a car crash: "How do the breasts look?" [April 11, 2005]

On Nancy O'Dell

"I moved on her actually. You know she was down on Palm Beach. I moved on her and I failed. I'll admit it. I did try and f--k her. She was married." [2005]

On Lindsay Lohan

"What do you think of Lindsay Lohan? There's something there, right? But you have to like freckles. I've seen a close-up of her chest. And a lot of freckles. Are you into freckles? ... She's probably deeply troubled, and therefore great in bed. How come the deeply troubled women — deeply, deeply troubled — they're always the best in bed?" [2004]

On Steffi Graf

"You never get to the face because the body's so good." [Sept. 23, 2004]

On Paris Hilton

"Now, somebody who a lot of people don't give credit to but in actuality is really beautiful is Paris Hilton. I've known Paris Hilton from the time she's 12, her parents are friends of mine, and the first time I saw her she walked into the room and I said, 'Who the hell is that?'" [2003]

On Princess Diana

Three weeks after her death, Trump was asked if he could have "nailed" Princess Diana: "I think I could have." [1997]

On his daughter Tiffany Trump

"Well, I think that she's got a lot of Marla. She's a really beautiful baby, and she's got Marla's legs." Motioning to his chest, Trump added: "We don't know whether she's got this part yet, but time will tell." [1994]

On women of 'The Apprentice'

To a contestant on "The Apprentice:" "That must be a pretty picture, you dropping to your knees." [2013]

"All of the women on 'The Apprentice' flirted with me — consciously or unconsciously. That's to be expected." [2004]

"It's certainly not groundbreaking news that the early victories by the women on 'The Apprentice' were, to a very large extent, dependent on their sex appeal." [2004]

On women he's been in relationships with

Asked whether he's had sex with a Black woman: "Well, it depends on what your definition of Black is." [2005]

"You know, it doesn't really matter what [the media] writes as long as you've got a young and beautiful piece of ass." [1991]

His thoughts on women in general

"I said, 'Well, I’m going to do it. Whether the women like it or not, I’m going to protect them.'" [ October 30, 2024 ]

"I think women like me because I will be your protector. The women want protection. They don't want these people pouring in." [ October 11, 2024 ]

"I saved your suburbs — women, suburban women, you're supposed to love Trump!" [Oct. 18, 2020]

To a female reporter: "We could say, politically correct, that look doesn't matter, but the look obviously matters. Like you wouldn't have your job if you weren't beautiful." [2014]

"26,000 unreported sexual assaults in the military — only 238 convictions. What did these geniuses expect when they put men & women together?" [May 7, 2013]

"I've got to use some Tic Tacs, just in case I start kissing her. You know I'm automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It's like a magnet. Just kiss. I don't even wait. And when you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything ... Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything." [2005]

"I think the only difference between me and the other candidates is that I'm more honest and my women are more beautiful." [Nov. 17, 1999]

"There's nothing I love more than women, but they're really a lot different than portrayed. They are far worse than men, far more aggressive, and boy, can they be smart!" [1997]

"Women have one of the great acts of all time. The smart ones act very feminine and needy, but inside they are real killers. The person who came up with the expression 'the weaker sex' was either very naive or had to be kidding. I have seen women manipulate men with just a twitch of their eye — or perhaps another body part." [1997]

His thoughts on how he treats women

"Nobody has more respect for women than I do. Nobody. Nobody has more respect." [Oct. 19, 2016]