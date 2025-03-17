25 things Andrew Tate has said about women

The accused rapist and sex trafficking influencer has a long and well-documented history of commercializing his misogyny for an audience of susceptible young men

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 27: Andrew Tate (C) and Tristan Tate (obscured) arrive in the United States after a travel ban on them was lifted, at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on February 27, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The influencer brothers were arrested in late 2022 and charged with human trafficking alleging that they participated in a criminal ring that lured women to Romania, where they were sexually exploited. Andrew Tate was also charged with rape
What one of the most influential figures in the online right-wing 'manosphere' thinks about half the world's population
(Image credit:  Alon Skuy / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
By
published

Last month, after years of being refused exit from Romania, where he stands accused of sex trafficking and rape, social media influencer Andrew Tate set foot once again on American soil. It was a surprise Florida homecoming for this leading figure in the far-right "manosphere" of internet personalities whose Romanian arrest and detention once seemed the final act of his unapologetically misogynist enterprise.

While his return to the United States might imply a second act for the controversial podcaster — particularly given initial allegations that his being allowed to leave Romania was the result of political pressure from the Trump administration — it took mere days for Tate's legal troubles to overshadow his startling repatriation. Claiming to have made a "thorough review of the evidence," Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said on X that he had begun a "now-active criminal investigation" into Tate's human trafficking and assault allegations. "Florida is not a place where you are welcome with that type of conduct," said Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), whose administration is steeped in much of the same far-right milieu as Tate, at the news of the latter's arrival in his state. Florida has "no involvement" in Tate's return, DeSantis stressed.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸