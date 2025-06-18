Hot for summer with these 10 tours from some of music's best artists

Summer is about to hit the calendar — which means some of the music industry's biggest names are also arriving on stage for a series of summer concerts. Soak in the rays with some of your favorites by snagging tickets.

Bad Bunny

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is widely considered one of the most influential Latin artists of the 21st century. He will head back to his roots for his "Debí Tirar Más Fotos" world tour, which will take listeners through his sixth studio album. The shows themselves will be held in Puerto Rico, as the singer's "globetrotting and success only made Bad Bunny miss his home even more," said Time. But for those of you who can't make it to Puerto Rico, don't worry; Bad Bunny has a series of shows lined up across the world going into next year. (through July 2026)

Beyoncé

Beyoncé may say, "This ain't Texas," but the Lone Star State is on tap for the global icon's ongoing "Cowboy Carter" tour. The concert is a backdrop to the album of the same name, released in 2024, that saw Beyoncé transition toward country music. The show itself is quite the spectacle and features "flying cars, mechanical bulls and a sprawling 40-song (!) set list," said GQ. There are plenty of shows throughout the summer to choose from, in multiple U.S. states and several countries. (through July)

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Ethel Cain

Singer and songwriter Ethel Cain has left an indelible mark on the indie rock and folk genres, with her music becoming well-known in both worlds. Now she is embarking on her fourth concert tour in as many years with her "Willoughby Tucker Forever", tour, named after her upcoming second studio album, "Willoughby Tucker, I'll Always Love You." The tour marks another prominent mark in the career of Cain, who at just 27 has already appeared on the Forbes 30 under 30 list and has performed with the likes of Mitski, Florence and the Machine, and more. (through November)

Lady Gaga

Get ready to again go gaga for Lady Gaga. The pop superstar will head out on her "Mayhem Ball" tour in support of her sixth studio album, "Mayhem." Tour stops will entertain fans across the United States, Europe, Australia and Asia. Even at the height of her fame, the tour shows that Gaga isn't slowing down, as the "Mayhem Ball" Tour marks her second world tour in three years. Gaga has previously talked about returning to her roots with the type of bubbly pop sound that made her famous, and this tour looks to be no exception. (through January 2026)

Metallica

You can enter the Sandman once more with Metallica's "M72" world tour, which is being held in conjunction with the iconic heavy metal band's new studio album, "72 Seasons." Many music fans may already have gotten a glimpse of this show, as the tour has been happening on and off across global venues since 2023. The band's rabid following doesn't seem lost on them: The fans "are a huge part of our show. They're the show for us," Metallica's lead vocalist, James Hetfield, told Apple Music prior to the tour's start. (through November)

Nine Inch Nails

If Metallica isn't your speed, there is another rock band that is also embarking on a journey, as Nine Inch Nails will be heading out on their "Peel it Back" tour throughout the summer. The band, which has been described by some as "industrial rock," has won a slew of awards but hasn't released a new album in five years.

The tour will mark a resurgence for the widely followed band, marking their first major shows since 2022. They will also have a unique guest with them: A-list DJ Boys Noize is the band's opening act. (through September)

Shania Twain

Canadian darling Shania Twain is one of the best-selling musical artists in history, with her unique blend of country music endearing her to fans. For those who want to catch her live, they can do so in her summer 2025 tour, which is set to crisscross the United States and Canada. Twain herself has been extremely busy: She wrapped up her third Las Vegas residency this past February at the Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. Don't get excited to hear any new music this time around, though, because Twain last released a new LP in 2023. (through August)

Teddy Swims

The genre-bending Teddy Swims got his start on YouTube but is now taking his talents to the global stage with his "I've Tried Everything but Therapy" tour. The tour, named for his debut studio album that released in 2023, marks a continuing ramp-up of popularity for Swims, who has collaborated with A-list singers like Maren Morris and Meghan Trainor. "It's such a wild thing to be doing what I love with my best friends in the world and touching people all over the world. It's so awesome," Swims told Today in an interview. (through September)

The Weeknd

The Weeknd has begun to shift away from the air of mystery that once defined him. He recently starred in a film using his real name, Abel Tesfaye, and has been conducting more interviews. But for those who still want The Weeknd, don't fret: Tesfaye's musical persona is embarking on the "After Hours 'til Dawn" tour largely in support of his sixth LP, "Hurry Up Tomorrow," as well as his two prior albums. The tour has been ongoing since 2022, but Tesfaye is continuing his film career, with another project, "Rolling Loud," set for release next year. (through September)

Yo La Tengo

Yo La Tengo has been in the collective minds of music fans since the 1980s and have left a lasting legacy on the industry. Having released a whopping 17 studio albums and known for their cover songs, the band is heading out on a summer tour, so their fans can hear some of their classic tunes in person. The tour, which will take place in the U.S. and South America, comes following Yo La Tengo's 40-year anniversary in 2024, and the band has since had hit performances everywhere from NPR's Tiny Desk to major music stages. (through November)