How Canadian tariffs could impact tourism to the US

Canadians represent the largest group of foreign visitors to the United States. But they may soon stop visiting.

Illustration of Canadian geese on a deckchair
This is the 'time to choose Canada,' Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said
President Donald Trump has launched a trade war against Canada by levying 25% tariffs on the country's goods, and some Canadians are now preparing to abandon their vacation plans to the U.S. in protest. This could have a significant impact on the American tourism sector, as Canadians make up a substantial percentage of the U.S.' travel revenue.

This impact will largely be felt by the states bordering Canada, but also by additional states where Canadians travel for warmer weather. And Canada is not the only country whose tourists may cancel their next trip to the U.S.

