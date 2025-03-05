Trudeau blasts Trump's 'very dumb' trade war

Retaliatory measures have been announced by America's largest trading partners following Trump's tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
'Today, the United States launched a trade war against Canada,' Trudeau said
(Image credit: David Kawai / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday he would conduct a "relentless fight" to protect his country's economy from President Donald Trump's 25% tariffs.



Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

