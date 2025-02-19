What are reciprocal tariffs?

Will they help Trump fix America's trade deficit or create a fresh problem?

illustration of a bunch of shipping containers of different colors, stacked in rows that suggest an upward trend from left to right
'If they charge us,' Trump said to reporters, 'we charge them.'
(Image credit: Yuichiro Chino / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

President Donald Trump is taking his enthusiasm for tariffs to a new level. His latest move? Announcing a policy of "reciprocal tariffs" that would tax imports from other countries at the same rate they tax imports from America.

Trump believes "the playing field is tilted against U.S. companies" said The Associated Press. Many countries charge higher import taxes than America does on their goods, and the president believes the imbalance undergirds "America's massive and persistent trade deficits." Fair's fair, the argument goes. "If they charge us," Trump said to reporters, "we charge them."

Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

