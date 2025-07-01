Higher toy prices from Trump's tariffs have arrived

Three out of four toy products in the US come from China

The toy aisle of a Target store in Houston, Texas, is seen in 2022.
The price of toys increased 2.2% during a one-month period
The next time you buy an action figure or doll for your child, you may feel some extra pain at the checkout register. President Donald Trump's tariffs have begun to have a tangible effect on many foreign-made goods, and toys will be hit hard. Given that a majority of toys in the United States come from China, one of the primary countries targeted by the tariffs, economists say the price for the next big plaything may keep increasing.

Record-setting toy price hikes

