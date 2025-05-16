Tariffs were supposed to drive inflation. Why hasn't that happened?

Businesses' planning ahead helped. But uncertainty still looms.

Trump's policies are 'still poised to raise prices and slow growth'
Remember a few weeks ago, when economic analysts predicted President Donald Trump's tariffs would spike inflation and maybe even cause a severe recession? It's not working out that way — at least not yet.

Prices in April rose at an "unexpectedly slow pace," said Politico. The latest Consumer Price Index from the government offered a "boost" to Trump and his "aggressive trade policies," showing that the cost of living grew at an annual rate of 2.3%. That is the "smallest increase since early 2021." The big driver of inflation was "housing-related," but there was not much evidence that tariffs put upward pressure on prices. Although Walmart said yesterday it would raise some prices due to tariffs, the overall effect of Trump's policies was "somewhat less widespread than I had expected," said Inflation Insights' Omair Sharif.

Joel Mathis
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

