What is the job market's future after Trump's tariffs?

Economic analysts are split on what the tariffs could mean for employees

People walk past a &#039;Now hiring&#039; sign outside of a CVS in San Rafael, California.
People walk past a 'Now hiring' sign outside of a CVS in San Rafael, California
(Image credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
By
published

The job market was much healthier than expected in March, but some economic analysts are worried that the cascading effect of President Donald Trump's blanket tariffs could push hiring in the other direction. While the market added 228,000 jobs last month — far higher than the monthly average of 158,000 jobs over the past year — financial experts are expressing skepticism that this job boom is here to stay.

Others, though, say that while the economy could crater due to Trump's tariffs on almost every country in the world, the job market itself may not bear the brunt. However, this does not necessarily mean that labor won't feel some economic malaise.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸