What is the job market's future after Trump's tariffs?
Economic analysts are split on what the tariffs could mean for employees
The job market was much healthier than expected in March, but some economic analysts are worried that the cascading effect of President Donald Trump's blanket tariffs could push hiring in the other direction. While the market added 228,000 jobs last month — far higher than the monthly average of 158,000 jobs over the past year — financial experts are expressing skepticism that this job boom is here to stay.
Others, though, say that while the economy could crater due to Trump's tariffs on almost every country in the world, the job market itself may not bear the brunt. However, this does not necessarily mean that labor won't feel some economic malaise.
'The labor market is ill-positioned'
The job market has "proved surprisingly resilient," even as the economy has been "buffeted by rapid inflation, high interest rates and political instability," said Ben Casselman and Colby Smith at The New York Times. But Trump's tariffs "could be enough to shatter what had arguably been the economy's final source of support" in the job market.
Companies typically pass the extra cost of the tariffs onto the consumer, which will "raise prices for consumers and businesses, which will lead employers to pull back on hiring and, if the tariffs remain in place long enough, lay off workers," said Casselman and Smith. If the "economy isn't growing as fast, or it isn't growing at all, you don't need as many workers," said Sarah House, an economist at Wells Fargo, to the Times.
This gives economists reason for caution about the market. The "saying, 'past performance is no guarantee of future results,' could apply to this jobs report," said Stephanie Hughes at Marketplace. This has come to the forefront in the auto industry. If the "price goes up a lot, because the production costs have gone up a lot, the demand for those cars is probably going to fall," UBS chief U.S. economist Jonathan Pingle said to Marketplace. This "probably means less workers to produce those cars."
The "labor market is ill-positioned to withstand new shocks from elevated uncertainty, increased tariff costs, cuts to government spending and employment, and weakening business and consumer sentiment," said Veronica Clark, an economist at Citigroup, to Reuters. Beyond this, more "people faced long bouts of joblessness though the median duration of unemployment has eased, and multiple job holders continued to rise as did permanent job losers," Lucia Mutikani said at Reuters.
Job creation?
Not every sector is hit equally, as "hiring has remained stable in some industries, including health care and technology," Debra Boggs, the founder and CEO of research firm D&S Executive Career Management, said to CNBC. Instead of being out of jobs, some "senior-level federal leaders" are "now pivoting to the private sector." But it is "so incredibly uncertain and unprecedented."
The Trump administration has "argued that while tariffs may drive up prices, they will also help fuel job creation stateside, particularly across manufacturing," said Pavithra Mohan at Fast Company. And when "analyzing the impact of tariffs levied during Trump's first term, some economists found that manufacturing employment remained more or less unchanged; in other industries like agriculture, however, tariffs catalyzed job losses." However, Trump's first-term tariffs were not nearly as widespread as they are now.
When it comes to Trump's claim that his tariffs will boost manufacturing jobs, the "tariffs by themselves don't guarantee that outcome," said Tobias Burns at The Hill. They could be a "component of a broader industrial strategy if policies favorable to workers are advanced as well, such as those supporting higher wages and limiting the adoption of job-replacing automation." But there is "little evidence of a broader worker-protection agenda being advanced by the Trump administration so far."
