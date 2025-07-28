Why has the Russian ruble performed so well this year?

While Russia's economy has faced significant turmoil due to heavy war-related sanctions, one area that has not struggled is the country's currency. The Russian ruble has grown significantly in 2025 and is up 45% against the U.S. dollar this year. Interest rates on ruble deposits have similarly seen widespread growth, helping to attract investment savers. However, even with the spike in the ruble's value, financial analysts say this may end up doing more harm than good to Russia's overall economy.

The ruble has become the "best-performing global currency, posting this year's strongest gains against the dollar," said Bloomberg. The ruble has even outperformed generally safe commodities like gold and silver, as well as typically strong European currencies like the Swedish krona and Swiss franc.

The spike in the ruble, as shown by data from the Bank of Russia, has been "driven primarily by the central bank's tight monetary policy and optimism" that the war in Ukraine could end, said Reuters. The Russian bank's handling of China's currency, the yuan, has also played a role, as Russia has been "selling the Chinese yuan, its only major intervention tool, to support the ruble." As a result, when the ruble "strengthens against the yuan, its rate against the dollar strengthens as well to avoid arbitrage." This has made China's currency more valuable in Russia than the U.S. dollar, and in "2024, 95% of Russia's trade with China was settled in yuan and rubles."

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

It is clear that the "strength of the ruble has less to do with a sudden jump in foreign investors' confidence than with capital controls and policy tightening," said CNBC. Russia's central bank has "maintained a restrictive stance to curtail high inflation," and there has also been a "decline in foreign currency demand from local importers" due to the shrinking U.S. dollar, Andrei Melaschenko, an economist at Renaissance Capital, said to CNBC. The decline in the dollar has "given the ruble a boost as banks don't need to sell rubles to buy the dollar or yuan."

What next?

While the ruble has been extremely strong, this could cause cascading problems for Russia's economy. While the "ruble strength might cheer traders, the Russian government likely prefers the opposite," said Business Insider. The outlet noted that when a country's currency appreciates in value, it can "tend to diminish export revenue, threatening to weigh on the nation's budget."

The "sharp appreciation is proving to be a double-edged sword for the heavily sanctioned Russian economy," said Reuters. Energy revenues are also affected by the increase, and Russian businesses "also argue it is making exports more expensive to buyers in dollars and other currencies." And the increasing ruble value has not helped the overall Russian economy. Russia's central bank "cut the benchmark interest rate by two percentage points, to 18%," in the "latest sign of the country's economic slowdown," said The New York Times. Many economists think the ruble is a moot point, and that the country is seeing a "prelude to stagflation, when an economy and employment stop growing but prices continue to rise."

This is "unlikely to affect the Kremlin's ability to wage war in Ukraine for the foreseeable future," said the Times. However, this doesn't mean other effects won't be seen, as economic downturn "may lead Moscow to reduce spending in other areas, such as social benefits and infrastructure."