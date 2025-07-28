Why has the Russian ruble performed so well this year?
Despite economic malaise, Russia's currency is up 45% on the year
While Russia's economy has faced significant turmoil due to heavy war-related sanctions, one area that has not struggled is the country's currency. The Russian ruble has grown significantly in 2025 and is up 45% against the U.S. dollar this year. Interest rates on ruble deposits have similarly seen widespread growth, helping to attract investment savers. However, even with the spike in the ruble's value, financial analysts say this may end up doing more harm than good to Russia's overall economy.
What did the commentators say?
The ruble has become the "best-performing global currency, posting this year's strongest gains against the dollar," said Bloomberg. The ruble has even outperformed generally safe commodities like gold and silver, as well as typically strong European currencies like the Swedish krona and Swiss franc.
The spike in the ruble, as shown by data from the Bank of Russia, has been "driven primarily by the central bank's tight monetary policy and optimism" that the war in Ukraine could end, said Reuters. The Russian bank's handling of China's currency, the yuan, has also played a role, as Russia has been "selling the Chinese yuan, its only major intervention tool, to support the ruble." As a result, when the ruble "strengthens against the yuan, its rate against the dollar strengthens as well to avoid arbitrage." This has made China's currency more valuable in Russia than the U.S. dollar, and in "2024, 95% of Russia's trade with China was settled in yuan and rubles."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
It is clear that the "strength of the ruble has less to do with a sudden jump in foreign investors' confidence than with capital controls and policy tightening," said CNBC. Russia's central bank has "maintained a restrictive stance to curtail high inflation," and there has also been a "decline in foreign currency demand from local importers" due to the shrinking U.S. dollar, Andrei Melaschenko, an economist at Renaissance Capital, said to CNBC. The decline in the dollar has "given the ruble a boost as banks don't need to sell rubles to buy the dollar or yuan."
What next?
While the ruble has been extremely strong, this could cause cascading problems for Russia's economy. While the "ruble strength might cheer traders, the Russian government likely prefers the opposite," said Business Insider. The outlet noted that when a country's currency appreciates in value, it can "tend to diminish export revenue, threatening to weigh on the nation's budget."
The "sharp appreciation is proving to be a double-edged sword for the heavily sanctioned Russian economy," said Reuters. Energy revenues are also affected by the increase, and Russian businesses "also argue it is making exports more expensive to buyers in dollars and other currencies." And the increasing ruble value has not helped the overall Russian economy. Russia's central bank "cut the benchmark interest rate by two percentage points, to 18%," in the "latest sign of the country's economic slowdown," said The New York Times. Many economists think the ruble is a moot point, and that the country is seeing a "prelude to stagflation, when an economy and employment stop growing but prices continue to rise."
This is "unlikely to affect the Kremlin's ability to wage war in Ukraine for the foreseeable future," said the Times. However, this doesn't mean other effects won't be seen, as economic downturn "may lead Moscow to reduce spending in other areas, such as social benefits and infrastructure."
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
The 'secret' to 'avoiding a monthly car payment'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Samsung to make Tesla chips in $16.5B deal
Speed Read Tesla has signed a deal to get its next-generation chips from Samsung
-
Israel 'pauses' Gaza military activity as aid outcry grows
Speed Read The World Health Organization said malnutrition has reached 'alarming levels' in Gaza
-
How potatoes became an 'unusual bellwether' in Russia's economy
Under The Radar Spud shortages are pointing to a wider crisis in the nation's finances
-
Can the US economy survive Trump's copper tariffs?
Today's Big Question The price hike 'could upend' the costs of cars, houses and appliances
-
The FTC is pushing back against false 'Made in the USA' claims
The Explainer The agency has dubbed July 2025 'Made in the USA' month
-
Why the world's busiest shipping routes are under threat
The Explainer Political tensions, mega ships and global warming offer new challenges – and opportunities
-
Will Europe pivot to Asia on trade?
Today's Big Question It could be an attempt to sidestep the impact of Trump's tariffs
-
Higher toy prices from Trump's tariffs have arrived
In the Spotlight Three out of four toy products in the US come from China
-
Doing the hustle: Are side gigs a sign of impending recession?
In the Spotlight More workers are 'padding their finances while they can'
-
'Tariff stacking' is creating problems for businesses
The Explainer Imports from China are the most heavily affected