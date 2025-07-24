How potatoes became an 'unusual bellwether' in Russia's economy

Spud shortages are pointing to a wider crisis in the nation's finances

Spud shortages have become problematic in Russia since prices were pushed up by 167% over the past year – the biggest rise of any food
A shortage of potatoes in Russia shows that Vladimir Putin's economy is "on the brink" as the humble vegetable becomes an unexpected guide to household finances, said The Telegraph.

Spud shortages have "become problematic" in Russia since prices have been "pushed up" by 167% over the past year, the biggest rise of any food, and the implications of this are "making Moscow vulnerable".

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

