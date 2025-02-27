Eggs too pricey? Rent a chicken.

The cost of eggs increased more than 15% in January

Justin Klawans, The Week US
The skyrocketing cost of eggs has become a microcosm for economic hurt, as egg prices reportedly increased over 15% in January. Now, some people are turning to an unconventional solution: renting chickens.

As an outbreak of avian flu strikes at the nation's egg supply chain, at least one major company is providing Americans with the opportunity to rent chickens, allowing them to farm the eggs themselves. But while this may seem like a fun, novel idea for people looking to get cheaper eggs, experts caution that it may not slash prices in a meaningful way.



