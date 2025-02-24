What are Trump-supporting farmers making of his tariff and DOGE policies?

A 'fresh element of worry' for agriculture

A &quot;Farmers for Trump&quot; sign before a roundtable event with Donald Trump at the Barn at Smith Family Farm in Smithton, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 23, 2024.
A 'Farmers for Trump' sign before a roundtable event with Donald Trump at the Barn at Smith Family Farm in Smithton, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 23, 2024
(Image credit: Justin Merriman / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

President Donald Trump gets a lot of his political support from farm country. But the men and women who put food on our tables are worried that his policies — everything from tariffs to funding freezes — will make it harder for them to do their jobs.

The prospect of a Trump-created trade war has farmers "on edge," said The Washington Post. One Iowa farm family said the president's tariffs will drive up the costs of Chinese-made herbicides and tractors they use, and will likely cut off the markets for soybeans (China) and corn (Mexico) that the state produces in abundance. Hawkeye State producers "don't know where we're going to be as far as our soybean and corn markets," said Suzanne Shirbroun, whose family grows both crops. It's a "fresh element of worry" as the nation's farmers deal with an "unforgiving business environment," said the Post.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸