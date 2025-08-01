Trump assigns tariffs, delays all except on Canada

A 35% tariff on many Canadian goods has gone into effect

President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at G7 summit
(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

President Donald Trump Thursday signed a series of executive orders fixing new tariffs of between 15% and 41% on 68 countries and the European Union but he delayed the start of most new import duties until Aug. 7. He diverged from that new deadline with two of America's biggest trading parters, however: a 35% tariff on many Canadian goods took effect today, while Trump gave Mexico another 90 days to negotiate down its 25% rate. The new import duties are on top of other industry-specific tariffs on cars and various metal imports that Trump has enacted.



Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

