Can the US economy survive Trump's copper tariffs?

Price hike 'could upend' costs of cars, houses, appliances

'How this will help the U.S. economy is a mystery'
Copper is everywhere: Your car, your house and your appliances. But it's about to get more expensive after President Donald Trump announced a 50% tariff on copper imports starting Aug. 1. The action could drive up costs for U.S. consumers.

Trump wants the tariffs to help "ramp up domestic production" of copper, said CBS News. The U.S. "cannot be reliant on foreign imports of the copper" needed to produce "key military hardware, infrastructure and everyday electronics," said White House spokesman Kush Desai. But there will be "ripple effects," said CBS. Americans are likely to "see higher prices for home repairs and anything that uses copper," said Ryan Young, a senior economist at the Competitive Enterprise Institute. A change in how copper is priced "could upend everything” across the American economy, said Bloomberg’s David Gura.

