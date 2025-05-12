US, China agree to lower tariffs for 90 days

US tariffs will fall to 30% from 145%, while China will cut its tax on US imports to 10% from 125%

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Geneva
(Image credit: Fabrice Coffrini / AFP via Getty Images)
What happened

U.S. and Chinese negotiators Monday morning announced a 90-day lowering of tariffs while they work on a broader deal to end President Donald Trump's trade war with the world's No. 2 economy. Under the agreement, U.S. tariffs will fall to 30% from 145%, while China will cut its tax on U.S. imports to 10% from 125%. The new rates were slated to begin Wednesday.

