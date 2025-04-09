Who would win in a China-US trade war?

Tariff pain will be higher for China but Beijing is betting it can weather the storm

A sculpture of a bull decorated in the Chinese flag is seen above a securities exchange in Hong Kong
Both sides have 'a strong interest' in cutting a deal – but it's not clear if a deal remains possible
(Image credit: Peter Parks / AFP / Getty Images)
By
published

The escalating trade war between China and the US is fast becoming a battle for dominance between two strongman leaders – and neither looks willing to back down.

Xi Jinping hit back again at Donald Trump today, with China saying it would impose 84% tariffs on US goods. It told the World Trade Organization that the situation had "dangerously escalated", after the Trump administration responded to China's initial 34% retaliatory tariffs with the imposition of 104% tariffs on almost all Chinese imports, causing Asian stock markets to tumble.

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

