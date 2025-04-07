What is China winning from Trump's trade war?

Beijing offers 'trauma bonding' to America's jilted trade partners

A popular Chinese nickname for Trump, Chuan Jian Guo, translates as 'Trump Makes China Great Again'
There are a lot of losers in the global trade war that President Donald Trump declared last week. But there is also potentially a big winner: China.

America's new tariff policy "could end up making China great again," said The Economist. The fallout from Trump's announcement is "creating opportunities to redraw the geopolitical map of Asia in China's favor." To be sure, Beijing "came out badly" in the tariff announcement, which saw its total levies on experts to the U.S. rise to 65%. And the ensuing trade war could "trigger a global recession" that damages America's rival. However, President Xi Jinping now has a "chance to expand China's influence, especially in the global south."

