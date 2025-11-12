UK, Colombia halt intel to US over boat attacks

Both countries have suspended intelligence sharing with the US over the bombing of civilian boats suspected of drug smuggling

ICACOS POINT, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO - NOVEMBER 06: Fishermen work in the Gulf of Paria, an inlet of the Caribbean Sea, on November 06, 2025, in Icacos Point, Trinidad and Tobago. As the United States military has killed numerous people allegedly running drugs in the Caribbean, local fishermen say they are nervous, and some have altered their fishing routes due to not wanting to be mistaken for a drug boat. Icacos Point is approximately 3 miles from the Venezuela shoreline (seen in the background). (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
As the US military has killed numerous people allegedly running drugs in the Caribbean, local fishermen say they are nervous
(Image credit: Joe Raedle / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
By ,
published

What happened

Britain has paused an intelligence-sharing partnership with the U.S. over the Trump administration’s controversial military strikes on boats it claims are being used for drug smuggling through the Caribbean, CNN and other news organizations reported Tuesday.

Who said what

Britain stopped passing drug-trafficking intelligence from its Caribbean territories to the Pentagon’s Joint Interagency Task Force South in September, to avoid being “complicit in U.S. military strikes” it believes “violate international law,” CNN said, citing sources familiar with the matter. The U.K. decision “marks a significant break from its closest ally and intelligence sharing partner” and reflects “growing skepticism over the legality” of the U.S. strikes.

The U.S. “gathers intelligence from a variety of sources, so the loss of the information from Britain will not seriously undercut American operations in the region,” The New York Times said, citing U.S. officials. But Colombia’s intel halt is a “significant blow to the Trump administration’s anti-narcotics operations in the region,” The Washington Post said. “Some 85% of all actionable intelligence used by the Joint Interagency Task Force South” between January 2024 and this June “originated in Colombia,” according to data cited by Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.).

Canada has also “distanced itself” from the boat attacks, CNN said. “Concerns about the legality of the strikes” have been raised by “senior U.S. defense officials” as well, including Defense Department lawyers and Adm. Alvin Holsey, who is leaving his post as commander of U.S. Southern Command after a “tense meeting last month” with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and top military leaders.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up

What next?

Any involvement in the U.S. operation “could have legal implications for the United Kingdom,” Brian Finucane at the International Crisis Group told The Guardian. “There’s no serious argument there is anyone other than civilians on these small boats, despite what the U.S. government says,” so that’s an “obvious concern” for “countries who could in some ways be supporting these lethal strikes.”

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸