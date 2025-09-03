US kills 11 on 'drug-carrying boat' off Venezuela
Trump claimed those killed in the strike were 'positively identified Tren de Aragua Narcoterrorists' shipping drugs to the US
What happened
President Donald Trump said Tuesday that U.S. naval forces amassed in the southern Caribbean had destroyed a "drug-carrying boat" in international waters off the coast of Venezuela, killing 11 people. In a social media post with footage of a speedboat erupting in flames, Trump claimed the people killed in the strike were "positively identified Tren de Aragua Narcoterrorists" transporting illegal drugs to the U.S.
Who said what
The White House "did not immediately explain how the military determined that those aboard the vessel were Tren de Aragua members," The Associated Press said, and the black-and-white video Trump shared "did not show any large or clear stashes of drugs inside the boat."
The strike was an "astonishing departure from traditional drug interdiction efforts," which focused on "seizing drugs and identifying suspects to build a criminal case," The New York Times said. John Feeley, a former U.S. ambassador to Panama, told The Wall Street Journal that the Coast Guard had long led maritime drug interdictions with a mandate "to preserve life," and the U.S. doesn't "just shoot up boats like Netflix likes to pretend."
What next?
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters Tuesday that Trump "is very clear that he's going to use the full power of America" to "take on and eradicate these drug cartels" wherever they are and "and wherever they're operating." At a news conference late Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro had warned Trump that Rubio "wants to stain your hands with blood" by pushing an invasion and coup.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Trump vows to send federal forces to Chicago, Baltimore
Speed Read The announcement followed a California judge ruling that Trump's LA troop deployment was illegal
-
How China rewrote the history of its WWII victory
In Depth Though the nationalist government led China to victory in 1945, this is largely overlooked in modern Chinese commemorations
-
September 3 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Wednesday’s political cartoons include news from the war front in Ukraine, RFK Jr. riding the Grim Reaper, and a Donald Trump cabinet meeting
-
Trump vows to send federal forces to Chicago, Baltimore
Speed Read The announcement followed a California judge ruling that Trump's LA troop deployment was illegal
-
Epstein files: Maxwell courts a pardon
Feature A new prison transcript shows Ghislaine Maxwell praising Trump as 'a gentleman' while denying his involvement in the Epstein scandal
-
Pentagon readies military deployment in Chicago
Feature The Pentagon is preparing to deploy thousands of Illinois National Guard members to Chicago after Trump threatened to send troops into other major cities
-
Trump reignites Jan. 6 furor by awarding military honors to killed rioter
IN THE SPOTLIGHT With military funeral honors for Ashli Babbitt, the president makes good on campaign promises designed to animate his political base while relitigating history
-
'Is it OK to be happy when the world is falling apart?'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Trump crypto token launch earns family billions
Speed Read The World Liberty Financial token is now the Trump family's 'most valuable asset'
-
Lisa Cook and Trump's battle for control the US Fed
Talking Point The president's attempts to fire one of the Federal Reserve's seven governor is represents 'a stunning escalation' of his attacks on the US central bank
-
RFK Jr. names new CDC head as staff revolt
Speed Read Kennedy installed his deputy, Jim O'Neill, as acting CDC director