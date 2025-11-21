‘The issue isn’t talent but moral guidance’

‘How do we support young people’s desire to serve society?’

Shmuly Yanklowitz at the Chicago Tribune

Many “capable youths chase high pay, influenced by peers, families and looming debt,” says Shmuly Yanklowitz. Fields like “tech, finance and medicine are vital, but fewer opt for work that benefits the human spirit, such as teaching, supporting vulnerable populations or advocating for justice.” Noble “motives may inspire people to begin, but they rarely sustain them through years of financial strain.” It’s “essential that we value ethical and emotional intelligence as much as technical skills.”

‘“Quiet, piggy” wasn’t a joke. It’s a dangerous invitation to violence.’

Anita Chabria at the Los Angeles Times

When President Donald Trump “calmly, casually said, ‘Quiet. Quiet, piggy,’ to a female reporter who dared ask him about the Epstein files last week, the outrage was somewhere between ‘meh’ and a mildly less tepid ‘that’s sexist,’” says Anita Chabria. But there was something “different about this particular animal insult.” Trump’s “aggressive sexism” is a “political weapon, and one tied to violence — a war on women that is ultimately part of the war on democracy.”

‘Grenadye Alaso! World Cup win showcases Haiti’s real face — not the gang face.’

Tim Padgett at the Miami Herald

Qualifying for “next summer’s World Cup won’t rescue Haiti from the clutches of monsters,” but it “does help free the beleaguered Caribbean nation from the undeserved image of Mad Max mobsterism and anarchy it’s been saddled with in this decade,” says Tim Padgett. That “matters greatly in reminding the U.S. and the international community that Haiti unquestionably is worth rescuing from its current gang plague, which has turned more than a million honest, hardworking Haitians into refugees.”

‘On Venezuela, Trump should take the money and run’

Jude Russo at The American Conservative

If the “White House doesn’t really know what it’s going to do” with Venezuela, that “means a military adventure isn’t a foregone conclusion,” says Jude Russo. There are “material interests for the U.S. in Venezuela, and it would be a great coup if these could be met.” If the “administration insists that this was ‘the plan’ the whole time, so be it, although one can’t help but wonder whether the whole thing could have been accomplished without the plentiful, flagrant lying.”

