‘The issue isn’t talent but moral guidance’
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
‘How do we support young people’s desire to serve society?’
Shmuly Yanklowitz at the Chicago Tribune
Many “capable youths chase high pay, influenced by peers, families and looming debt,” says Shmuly Yanklowitz. Fields like “tech, finance and medicine are vital, but fewer opt for work that benefits the human spirit, such as teaching, supporting vulnerable populations or advocating for justice.” Noble “motives may inspire people to begin, but they rarely sustain them through years of financial strain.” It’s “essential that we value ethical and emotional intelligence as much as technical skills.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
‘“Quiet, piggy” wasn’t a joke. It’s a dangerous invitation to violence.’
Anita Chabria at the Los Angeles Times
When President Donald Trump “calmly, casually said, ‘Quiet. Quiet, piggy,’ to a female reporter who dared ask him about the Epstein files last week, the outrage was somewhere between ‘meh’ and a mildly less tepid ‘that’s sexist,’” says Anita Chabria. But there was something “different about this particular animal insult.” Trump’s “aggressive sexism” is a “political weapon, and one tied to violence — a war on women that is ultimately part of the war on democracy.”
‘Grenadye Alaso! World Cup win showcases Haiti’s real face — not the gang face.’
Tim Padgett at the Miami Herald
Qualifying for “next summer’s World Cup won’t rescue Haiti from the clutches of monsters,” but it “does help free the beleaguered Caribbean nation from the undeserved image of Mad Max mobsterism and anarchy it’s been saddled with in this decade,” says Tim Padgett. That “matters greatly in reminding the U.S. and the international community that Haiti unquestionably is worth rescuing from its current gang plague, which has turned more than a million honest, hardworking Haitians into refugees.”
‘On Venezuela, Trump should take the money and run’
Jude Russo at The American Conservative
If the “White House doesn’t really know what it’s going to do” with Venezuela, that “means a military adventure isn’t a foregone conclusion,” says Jude Russo. There are “material interests for the U.S. in Venezuela, and it would be a great coup if these could be met.” If the “administration insists that this was ‘the plan’ the whole time, so be it, although one can’t help but wonder whether the whole thing could have been accomplished without the plentiful, flagrant lying.”
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Paramount, Comcast, Netflix bid for WBD
Speed Read The outcome of this bidding war ‘could alter the trajectory of the entertainment business’
-
Judge halts Trump’s DC Guard deployment
Speed Read The Trump administration has ‘infringed upon the District’s right to govern itself,’ the judge ruled
-
Trump accuses Democrats of sedition meriting ‘death’
Speed Read The president called for Democratic lawmakers to be arrested for urging the military to refuse illegal orders
-
Judge halts Trump’s DC Guard deployment
Speed Read The Trump administration has ‘infringed upon the District’s right to govern itself,’ the judge ruled
-
Trump accuses Democrats of sedition meriting ‘death’
Speed Read The president called for Democratic lawmakers to be arrested for urging the military to refuse illegal orders
-
‘The money to fix this problem already exists’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Ted Cruz teases big 2028 moves
IN THE SPOTLIGHT The Texas Republican is playing his cards close to his chest, even as others in Washington start looking for hints about the arch-conservative’s future
-
‘It’s ironic in so many ways’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Trump defends Saudi prince, shrugs off Khashoggi murder
Speed Read The president rebuked an ABC News reporter for asking Mohammed bin Salman about the death of a Washington Post journalist at the Saudi Consulate in 2018
-
Congress passes bill to force release of Epstein files
Speed Read The Justice Department will release all files from its Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking investigation
-
Trump says he will sell F-35 jets to Saudi Arabia
Speed Read The president plans to make several deals with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman this week